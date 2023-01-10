Read full article on original website
Ketamine clinics offer Iowans options for treatment-resistant depression
DES MOINES, Iowa — All across the country clinics are opening that use ketamine to treat people for depression. The Iowa Ketamine Clinic is one of those clinics. Mindy Gingery, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the Iowa Ketamine Clinic, said that ketamine treatment works for people who have treatment-resistant depression. “They have what we […]
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
KCCI.com
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
who13.com
Shitake steak on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- Iowa's 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term this morning. Republican Kim Reynolds -- the first woman to serve as Iowa's governor -- has been the state's chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November. Today's Inauguration Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines. The governor will host an open house at the governor's mansion at noon and then a reception at the statehouse starting at two this (Friday) afternoon. Tonight's Inaugural Ball in downtown Des Moines is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into an Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance truck. It happened in the 2300 block of I-235 just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department....
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Ames residents temporarily displaced due to fire
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Two residents safely evacuated a fire in a one-story rental home in Ames Wednesday afternoon, yet due to the damage, they will be temporarily displaced. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett told the Daily the fire started due to heat...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Ankeny father avoids jail for daughter’s shooting death
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny father whose four-year-old daughter accidentally killed herself with his handgun won’t spend any more time in jail after pleading guilty to his role in her death. On Thursday a Polk County judge entered a deferred judgement against Akeem Holmes, sentencing him to five years of probation. Holmes had faced up […]
Elderly couple being harassed with fireworks, Des Moines Police say
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to identify two distinctive trucks and their owners which are possibly connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post by DMPD, police say the elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly tormented […]
