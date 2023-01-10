Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
who13.com
Get inspired at home and remodeling show
A new year means new projects! You can get all the inspiration and ideas in one place this weekend. HBA of Greater Des Moines Dan Knoup and Home and Remodeling Show Chairperson Leslie Mayo share details of the show. The Home and Remodeling Show is happening Friday through Sunday at...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
who13.com
Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
who13.com
Work isn’t done “in vein”
IV Nutrition is open in Ankeny to help with overall wellness this year. Owner Sue Hudson shares what IV Nutrition is. Clinic Director Carissa Caldwell and Assistant Clinic Director Alex Townsend share how it works and special promotions this month. IV Nutrition is located at 2405 SW White Birch Drive...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with murder in south side motel death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old man who wasfound dead at a south side motel. Police have charged 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens with the crime. Evidence shows Boens shot the victim, causing the man's death. Police...
who13.com
Shitake steak on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
KCCI.com
45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
who13.com
Morant Doubles Down on ‘I’m Fine in the West’ Remark
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Armed mom, security guard stop attempted child stealing in Des Moines skywalk
The skywalk may be nearly empty but the doors are open from morning to night.“Everyone’s welcome to be here,” says security guard, Will Hunter, “this is a public space and I respect that.” Hunter’s job with Per Mar Security is to keep the public space a peaceful one. It’s not easy. “We do have the […]
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
1380kcim.com
Coon Rapids Driver Ejected In Rollover Accident Tuesday Morning; Only Minor Injuries Reported
A Coon Rapids driver was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being ejected in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Guthrie County this (Tuesday) morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker was traveling southbound on Justice Road south of Bayard in a 2002 Ford F250 at approximately 6:46 a.m. Authorities say Ocker swerved to avoid a deer and lost control due to frost on the roadway. The truck entered the west ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver through a side window. The pickup came to rest on its roof in a nearby field. Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services transported Ocker to the Guthrie County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Damage to the pickup is estimated at $12,000.
