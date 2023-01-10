ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Say Hello to Your New Favorite Winter Sweater From Amazon

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us — or are we constantly buying sweaters? We adore everything about them. They're cozy, comfy and suitable for year-round wear — but they really shine in the wintertime. As there are so many on the market, we like to pay attention to the smaller details which make certain knits stand out. This can come down to the neckline or style of the sleeves, but with the sweater we just found , there are multiple layers of fashion magic!

This Flattering Hoodie Dress Is What Winter Fashion Dreams Are Made Of

Read article

Beyond the visual details on this knit from The Drop , shoppers say the feel of the material is absolutely incredible. It may look relatively basic, but the elevated elements have made it one of our prime sweater picks for the season!

Amazon

See it!

Get The Drop Women's Edith Pleated Shoulder V-neck Sweater for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

We'll start by talking some more about the material, because reviewers unanimously agree that it's sumptuous. It's lightweight and has a fuzzy quality, instantly enhancing its cozy appeal. We love when knits don't feel heavy but can still keep you warm, which is what shoppers say this sweater effortlessly achieves.

The neckline is also a standout feature as it's a V-neck, but slightly narrower — this enhances the sophisticated aesthetic. And as we noted before, the sleeves are also what made Us want to get our hands on this sweater . They're slightly poofy at the shoulders, resembling a lantern shape — plus they contrast beautifully with the more fitted bodice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXDRf_0k9u3UIz00
Amazon

See it!

Get The Drop Women's Edith Pleated Shoulder V-neck Sweater for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can currently snag this sweater in a handful of staple shades, but our wish list includes the pastel options! The light purple and pale baby blue hues are the ideal way to add some color to your winter wardrobe. We can see each of these two sweaters looking impeccable with a pair of black faux-leather pants — or leggings and a sleek pair of boots for a dressed-down brunch vibe. However you want to style this knit, there are endless ways to nail the winter look of your dreams once it's in your closet!

See it: Get The Drop Women's Edith Pleated Shoulder V-neck Sweater for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

281K+
Followers
26K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy