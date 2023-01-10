On Texas Football: UT wraps up 2023 class, Jalen Catalon, early signing day
On this edition of On Texas Football, Justin Wells and Trey Elling look at the Longhorns putting a bow on the 2023 cycle with Jelani McDonald, latest portal addition in Jalen Catalon, and thoughts on the early signing period and the NCAA.
- Trey and Justin start by putting a bow on the 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 3 in the On3 Recruiting Rankings. Texas inked Waco (Texas) Connally linebacker/athlete on December 21st, but McDonald kept it secret until his announcement at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. McDonald plays multiple positions, including cornerback at the AAB practices last week. He became really close to linebacker coach Jeff Chaote and members of UT’s Class of 2023 during the process, including Anthony Hill Jr, S’Maje Burrell, Tausili Akana, and Derion Gullette.
- Trey and Justin discuss Texas’ nabbing Arkansas transfer and former All-SEC safety from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy. The Longhorns have been judicious in the transfer portal, and this addition could be huge for the secondary in 2023. Catalon almost chose Texas the first time during his recruitment, but ultimately settled on the Razorbacks and his relationship with former coach Chad Morris. They also discuss the remaining needs in the portal, notably an EDGE prospect.
- Trey and Justin jump into the early signing period discussion. With talk if it’s the best time for players to sign their letter of intent, they discuss the positives and negatives with the early signing period and how it’s altered college football, not only in recruiting but with coaching changes and roster management.
- Trey and Justin lament on UT’s Junior Day event on January 21st in Austin. The recruiting visitor list continues to grow, and they discuss a handful of top targets who may or may not be in attendance on the Forty Acres in two weekends.
