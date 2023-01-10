On Texas Football: UT wraps up 2023 class, Jalen Catalon, early signing day

Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On this edition of On Texas Football, Justin Wells and Trey Elling look at the Longhorns putting a bow on the 2023 cycle with Jelani McDonald, latest portal addition in Jalen Catalon, and thoughts on the early signing period and the NCAA.

