ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
FERNDALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm

Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
FERNDALE, CA
krcrtv.com

Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area

EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

$1M dollars worth of funding for earthquake relief approved

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved $1 million dollars in funding on Tuesday to support people impacted by recent earthquakes. The earthquake caused over 70 structures to be deemed unsafe in the Rio Dell area, with millions of dollars in damages across the county. All...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

Loader Entangled in Powerlines

Just before 1:30 p.m. on January 12, scanner traffic indicated that heavy equipment had become entangled in power lines at the corner of Montgomery and Church Streets in Loleta. Subsequent scanner chatter revealed a “loader” that was “wrapped up in the power lines.”. Scotia Fire and Loleta...
LOLETA, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments

… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
kymkemp.com

Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today

A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy