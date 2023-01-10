Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 2.6M Earthquake 113 Kilometers West of Ferndale
More information at the USGS.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 3.5 magnitude, 7km E of McKinleyville, CA
More information at the USGS.
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
krcrtv.com
$1M dollars worth of funding for earthquake relief approved
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved $1 million dollars in funding on Tuesday to support people impacted by recent earthquakes. The earthquake caused over 70 structures to be deemed unsafe in the Rio Dell area, with millions of dollars in damages across the county. All...
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
kymkemp.com
Loader Entangled in Powerlines
Just before 1:30 p.m. on January 12, scanner traffic indicated that heavy equipment had become entangled in power lines at the corner of Montgomery and Church Streets in Loleta. Subsequent scanner chatter revealed a “loader” that was “wrapped up in the power lines.”. Scotia Fire and Loleta...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
