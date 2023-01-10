Read full article on original website
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for Wis. lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
nbc15.com
Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones. A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity. The person reported to the department that someone...
MMSD proposes summer school pay increase
MADISON, Wis. — Teachers hesitant to work this summer may have a new incentive to do so as Madison Metropolitan School District administrators explore new options for increasing pay. During Monday night’s school board meeting, district administrators suggested increasing pay for teachers working summer school. The move comes after last summer’s severe staffing shortage resulted in hundreds of students having...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
nbc15.com
City of Madison Clerk’s Office to temporarily relocate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office will be temporarily moved to accommodate renovations at the City-County building. The Clerk’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clerk’s staff will still be available by phone during these days.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter re-designated as Baby-Friendly hospital
MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health-Meriter was re-designated Wednesday as a Baby-Friendly birth facility. The designation is part of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, sponsored by the WHO and UNICEF, which recognizes hospitals for exceptional care of breastfeeding mothers and their babies. Worldwide, 20,000 hospitals and birthing centers have received the designation including 590 in the U.S. Meriter’s designation will last until...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
nbc15.com
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Michael Peterson won the November election in a close race, clinching 53% of the vote. Peterson replaced former Sheriff Steve Michek,...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
spectrumnews1.com
Dane County food pantries see increasing demand
MADISON, Wis. — As inflation continues to impact Wisconsin, the increasing price of food is forcing a record number of Dane County residents to drive to the food pantry instead of the grocery store. Gloria Pofahl-Pangman has been volunteering at the St. Vincent De Paul’s food bank for 17...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage
MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures was felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the airport reiterated...
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Madison doctor opens medical abortion clinic in Rockford
Two caregivers on opposite sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border have come out of retirement and come together to provide abortion access to those in need of treatment where it’s still legal.
wortfm.org
Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor
“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Wrn.com
No drag show at a Madison high school
Madison East High School is postponing a planned drag show after school officials say they received messages that “raised a number of safety concerns.” The show was organized by a group of students with the schools Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club and was scheduled for January 19th. Among...
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
