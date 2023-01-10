Read full article on original website
Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett’s Jan. 6 insurrection trial
An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett's January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.
Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
Pursley's road to recovery leads him to Chili Bowl
Growing up in Locust Grove, Daison Pursley dreamed of racing in the Chili Bowl. "We were walking around the Tulsa shootout inside this exact building.
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jennifer McAffrey sworn in as District Judge for Ottawa and Delaware counties
MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse. Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties. Judge...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
onlyinark.com
“Freedom’s Path,” Filmed in Fayetteville, Sets February Debut
A movie filmed in and around Fayetteville will debut in 200 theaters across the country beginning in February. The film, a civil war-era story called “Freedom’s Path”, was written and directed by filmmaker Brett Smith and is produced by Seattle-based studios Rocket Soul Studios and 1812 Films.
Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
stiglernews.com
OHP: Fatality Jan. 10
One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
KHBS
Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
News On 6
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student was hit by a bicycle on Gamble Road...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022
Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
Stilwell man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 55-year-old Earl McAlister was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for second degree murder in Indian Country. Content Note: The following article contains a graphic description of a murder...
