Stilwell, OK

5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
onlyinark.com

“Freedom’s Path,” Filmed in Fayetteville, Sets February Debut

A movie filmed in and around Fayetteville will debut in 200 theaters across the country beginning in February. The film, a civil war-era story called “Freedom’s Path”, was written and directed by filmmaker Brett Smith and is produced by Seattle-based studios Rocket Soul Studios and 1812 Films.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR
stiglernews.com

OHP: Fatality Jan. 10

One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
SPIRO, OK
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News On 6

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022

Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
KRMG

Stilwell man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 55-year-old Earl McAlister was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for second degree murder in Indian Country. Content Note: The following article contains a graphic description of a murder...
STILWELL, OK
