Vikings WR Blake Proehl name recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

Each team names a recipient for the Ed Block Courage Award and the Minnesota Vikings have named theirs. On Tuesday, wide receiver Blake Proehl was named the Vikings recipient of the award.

The award is named after Block, who was a trainer for the Baltimore Colts and it is given to someone who exemplifies courage and sportsmanship.

An undrafted free agent out of East Carolina, Proehl is the son of longtime NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl. He tore his ACL in August of 2021 and worked his way back to being healthy. On the way to being healthy, Proehl worked his way back with music and hard work.

Anthony Barr won the award in 2021 and Cam Smith did in 2020.