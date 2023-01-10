Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
downbeach.com
Tickets on sale now for Atlantic Cape’s 40th annual Restaurant Gala
MAYS LANDING — Tickets, sponsorships and advertising opportunities are now available for Atlantic Cape Community College’s 40th annual Restaurant Gala beinbg held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. “We are excited to be celebrating 40 years of the Restaurant Gala...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
downbeach.com
Ocean City Council approves new ordinance to crack down on rowdy teens
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
ocnjdaily.com
Gov. Murphy’s “Boardwalk Fund” Could Benefit Ocean City
Ocean City’s 2.5-mile Boardwalk is one of the resort town’s main attractions. The city has an extensive plan in place to keep the boards well-maintained, replaced and redecked in areas when needed. That is what makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk a centerpiece of pride for residents and Boardwalk business...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Cape May County Park & Zoo – Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County Park & Zoo is a year-round zoo and park with no entrance fees. The zoo only closes for Christmas Day and accepts donations. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Cape May Zoo Parking. Parking for cars is...
visitsouthjersey.com
3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ
Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
7th Dead Whale Washes Up On Jersey Shore
A seventh dead humpback whale has washed up on the Jersey Shore, this time in Brigantine.State and marine mammal experts had responded on Friday, Jan 13 to Brigantine Beach a half-mile beyond a former U.S. Coast Guard station. There was much speculation on social media whether offshore testing…
N.J. whale death mystery may not lead to mighty wind | Editorial
Whale watching is offered off of New Jersey’s Atlantic coast, but it’s a smaller part of our tourism than, say, New England. Maybe that’s because many of the whales you can watch are dead. You don’t need to go out in a charter boat to see them. They’re washed up on the beach and, almost freakishly, attracting crowds.
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
jerseysbest.com
How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine
Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
downbeach.com
Stockton honors MLK with day of community service
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Stockton University will host its 19th annual Martin Luther King Day of service 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16. More than 800 Stockton students, faculty and staff are expected to participate in community service activities at both the Galloway Township and Atlantic City campuses, as well as several off-site locations.
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
Philadelphia Man Assaults Woman With Brick In Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man has been been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after attacking a woman on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on January 6, 2023. The aggravated assault took place at 4:08 PM on January 6, 2023 on the 2700 block of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We’ve...
Comments / 0