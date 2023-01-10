ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

downbeach.com

Tickets on sale now for Atlantic Cape’s 40th annual Restaurant Gala

MAYS LANDING — Tickets, sponsorships and advertising opportunities are now available for Atlantic Cape Community College’s 40th annual Restaurant Gala beinbg held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. “We are excited to be celebrating 40 years of the Restaurant Gala...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Gov. Murphy’s “Boardwalk Fund” Could Benefit Ocean City

Ocean City’s 2.5-mile Boardwalk is one of the resort town’s main attractions. The city has an extensive plan in place to keep the boards well-maintained, replaced and redecked in areas when needed. That is what makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk a centerpiece of pride for residents and Boardwalk business...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Cape May County Park & Zoo – Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County Park & Zoo is a year-round zoo and park with no entrance fees. The zoo only closes for Christmas Day and accepts donations. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Cape May Zoo Parking. Parking for cars is...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
visitsouthjersey.com

3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ

Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

7th Dead Whale Washes Up On Jersey Shore

A seventh dead humpback whale has washed up on the Jersey Shore, this time in Brigantine.State and marine mammal experts had responded on Friday, Jan 13 to Brigantine Beach a half-mile beyond a former U.S. Coast Guard station. There was much speculation on social media whether offshore testing…
BRIGANTINE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine

Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
JACKSON, NJ
downbeach.com

Stockton honors MLK with day of community service

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Stockton University will host its 19th annual Martin Luther King Day of service 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16. More than 800 Stockton students, faculty and staff are expected to participate in community service activities at both the Galloway Township and Atlantic City campuses, as well as several off-site locations.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ

