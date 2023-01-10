Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
restonnow.com
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
Eater
A Bronx-Born Chef Breaks Out With a Nostalgic Deli for Old Town
The beloved bodegas Ed McIntosh used to frequent as a kid in the Bronx are the muse for his latest pint-sized project in Old Town. The chef-owner’s new namesake carryout, dubbed Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli (1406 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia) opens in February with hearty sandwiches, cooking classes, Lyon Bakery breads, and thoughtful pantry essentials to “round out weekly grocery shopping” lists, he tells Eater.
hyattsvillewire.com
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants
Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Chef Jacques Pepin Event Set at Inn at Little Washington
Renowned chefs Patrick O'Connell and Jacques Pepin will join forces Sunday, Jan. 29 in Washington, Va., for two special events celebrating Pepin's new book, "Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef's Paintings, Stories and Recipes of the Humble Bird." Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 for both events. The...
rockvillenights.com
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
Washingtonian.com
3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area
Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
Three Silver Spring Restaurants to be Part of Winter Restaurant Week
Three Silver Spring restaurants will participate in the Winter Restaurant Week sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which runs from Jan. 16–22. During the event, participating restaurants offer fixed-price three-course lunch and dinner menus. Typically, the prices for the meals are lower than the regular prices on...
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
Eater
Vienna, Virginia, Scores a Ramen Bar for ‘Night Owls’
Akai Tori Ramen & Yakitori brings a taste of Tokyo to the heart of Vienna this winter. Akai Tori, which translates to “red bird,” is scheduled to open on Saturday, January 28 (234 Maple Ave E., Vienna, Virginia). The Japanese-styled izakaya specializes in ramen, donburi, tempura sushi, and...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'
The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 19 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $335,000 while the most expensive was $1,630,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 70 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
First Look: Royal Sands Social Club Transports Locals To Florida Via Navy Yard
Royal Sands Social Club, a sleek new Navy Yard bar and restaurant inspired by Florida’s beaches and swim resorts, wants to be an oasis for locals who are already tired of D.C. winter. The massive, 14,000-square-foot spot is spread over two floors and has three full bars, one of...
tmpresale.com
Killer Queen: A Tribute To Queen in Tysons, VA Mar 27th, 2023 – presale password
The Killer Queen: A Tribute To Queen pre-sale code has finally been listed! During this presale anyone with the code has a great opportunity to acquire sweet seats ahead of members of the public!. You may not get another opportunity to see Killer Queen: A Tribute To Queen’s concert in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Unparalleled Finishes and Exceptional Details in Great Falls, VA, this Estate on Market for $3.844M
The Estate in Great Falls is a luxurious home in walking distance of the Potomac River and extensive trails system now available for sale. This home located at 207 Deepwoods Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,650 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg (703-757-3222) – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Great Falls.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
alextimes.com
None injured in Mia’s Kitchen fire
On Monday morning, a fire broke out at Mia’s Italian Kitchen in Old Town. According to nearby residents, the fire led to a chaotic scene consisting of a large gathering of trucks and ambulances. One resident counted 35 firefighters, and another counted seven trucks. “I was very impressed with...
Comments / 0