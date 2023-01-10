Kia Country of Charleston celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Located on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Kia Country will mark the milestone with customer promotions, contests, and a spring anniversary event. Kia Country’s many accomplishments include being named Dealer Rater’s South Carolina Dealer of the Year, 7 out of the last 8 years and designation as a Kia Dealer of Excellence (KDEP), reserved for top 20% of Kia dealerships nationwide. Kia Country boasts a legion of loyal customers, a cadre of tenured employees and impressive growth.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO