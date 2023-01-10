Read full article on original website
Three SC NAI Offices Join Forces In The Sale Of A ±209,400 SF Industrial Space
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that brokers Dexter Rumsey, IV and Sarah Shelley represented the buyer, BGG Rowesville, LLC, in the purchase of a ±209,400 square-foot industrial space located at 2084 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The buyer intends to use the acquired space for warehouse operations.
The ARK of SC receives $6,500 of support from Volvo USA Operations Grant
The ARK of SC announces that it is the recipient of the Volvo USA Operations Grant through the Coastal Community Foundation. The ARK was awarded $6,500 to support general operating expenses for the 2022 fiscal year. The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations, and fundraising events. “We are incredibly...
Dan Butts makes move to Fifth Third Bank
Dan Butts (NMLS # 448596) is excited to announce his move to Fifth Third Bank. Dan brings over 25 years of experience originating in the mortgage industry with over $2 Billion in closed loans. Dan has served Charleston and the Lowcountry for over 25 years and looks forward to strengthening...
Kia Country of Charleston Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Kia Country of Charleston celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Located on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Kia Country will mark the milestone with customer promotions, contests, and a spring anniversary event. Kia Country’s many accomplishments include being named Dealer Rater’s South Carolina Dealer of the Year, 7 out of the last 8 years and designation as a Kia Dealer of Excellence (KDEP), reserved for top 20% of Kia dealerships nationwide. Kia Country boasts a legion of loyal customers, a cadre of tenured employees and impressive growth.
First Annual “Mardi Growl”
St. Frances Animal Shelter in Georgetown and Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue have paired together for the first annual “MARDI GROWL” family-focused community event on Sunday Feb 19, 2023 in Georgetown. Starting at Noon with a lively parade of dogs w their owners down Front Street and ending...
