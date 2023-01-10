With the rise of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, it’s only natural to compare him with the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. Kang will next appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and his ultimate plan will come to a head in the next two Avengers movies, but let’s look at the facts of what this colossal match-up would look like. They’ve got their share of similarities and differences as beings with a thirst for power and ultimately, these are two of the most dangerous beings in existence, but which is more powerful?

