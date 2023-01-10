ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson buys 10,000-square-foot San Antonio mansion

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has a new home. The ninth-year player purchased a sprawling estate in his hometown of San Antonio.

It is a 10,106-square-foot home in the Dominion neighborhood of San Antonio. Clarkson, who has been with the Jazz since 2019 and previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers , bought the home from Thomas Henry, a personal injury lawyer in Texas. The sale was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News .

A sale price was not disclosed, but the house was listed for $7.5 million by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Clarkson, who was raised in San Antonio, will have plenty of space and amenities if he goes home in the offseason. Built in 2008, the home has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, along with an elevator, game room and theater with its own concessions counter.

Outside of the main house, there is a casita with an office as well as a pool and a wood-burning pizza oven.

