ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stilwell, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLAW 101

Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma

If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
PRYOR, OK
5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR
stiglernews.com

OHP: Fatality Jan. 10

One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
SPIRO, OK
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
News On 6

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022

Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Man dies after head-on crash in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/1

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Tristain Skye Button of Booneville was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 3 at 6:35 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond on January 4 at 7:56 p.m. Button was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance – schedule VI misdemeanor < 4 oz., endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, and driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy