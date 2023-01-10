Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza, Travel & Tap, The Hills Hideaway
Location: 3959 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 152, Fayetteville, AR 72703. (Uptown Fayetteville, nestled between the Northwest Arkansas Mall and Washington Regional Medical Center in a bustling part of northern Fayetteville.) Hours. Sunday – Thursday 11:00AM – 9:00PM. Friday – Saturday 11:00AM – 11:00PM. Website/Social Media Links.
Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett’s Jan. 6 insurrection trial
An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett's January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.
Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jennifer McAffrey sworn in as District Judge for Ottawa and Delaware counties
MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse. Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties. Judge...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
stiglernews.com
OHP: Fatality Jan. 10
One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
News On 6
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
KHBS
Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith city water leaks rise more than 43% in 2022
Aging infrastructure, a shortage of repair workers, and a deep winter freeze were primary reasons for 43.4% more leaks in 2022, a pending list of 371 leaks at year end, and a 110% jump in emergency water shutoffs, according to Fort Smith Utilities Director Lance McAvoy. Speaking Tuesday (Jan. 10)...
bestofarkansassports.com
Don’t Let DII Background of New Arkansas WR Transfer Isaac TeSlaa Fool You
Sam Pittman cast a wide net to find receivers in the transfer portal for Arkansas football and it seems as though he’s once again found a gem from the smaller levels of college football. A month after nabbing Andrew Armstrong from the FCS ranks, the Razorbacks went one notch...
KTUL
Man dies after head-on crash in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/1
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Tristain Skye Button of Booneville was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 3 at 6:35 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond on January 4 at 7:56 p.m. Button was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance – schedule VI misdemeanor < 4 oz., endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, and driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked.
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2