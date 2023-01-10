ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nurse strike ends in NYC

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Defending yourself from crime

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Community honors Ambria McGregor

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville

Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Flights gradually resume after system outage

Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Protesters gather on first day of Legislature

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council

Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy."
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Dollar General offering mobile health clinics

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hopkinsville man charged in Guthrie shooting

A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lakecountybanner.com

Green mountain license plate expired in state

Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed.
PORTLAND, TN

