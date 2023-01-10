ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder and More to Play Tribute Concert for Leslie Jordan at Grand Ole Opry

Leslie Jordan’s musical friends are coming together to celebrate the late actor’s life and career with a special concert at the famed Grand Ole Opry. The one-night event named Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will hit the circle on February 18. Together, over a dozen performers who were personally connected to Jordan will sing songs and tell cherished stories about their time with him.
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
People

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'

The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
MIAMI, FL
meaww.com

'Earning a ton and rubbing it in': Country rivals 'jealous' over Blake Shelton's Nashville bar success

NASHVILLE, TENNESSE: Blake Shelton's celebrity game show 'Barmageddon', which debuted on the US network, has raised the bar for his rivals by garnering high ratings and becoming a massive hit. Insiders reveal that it's causing his Nashville rivals to believe he's grown too big for his boots and they want to knock him off his game. The location for Shelton's game show is the country singer's bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, which also has venues for his fellow country musicians Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean as well as his ex-girlfriend Miranda Lambert.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy