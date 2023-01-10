ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Community honors Ambria McGregor

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after police chase leaving 5-month-old injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop led to a police chase that ended in multiple injuries including a 5-month-old. A Tennessee State Tropper initiated a traffic stop for a 32-year-old driver, Tyron Gunn, on Tuesday that started on Interstate 40. Gunn proceeded to pull over during the stop but...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Protesters gather on first day of Legislature

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFB.com

BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say

LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRN

2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. Hopkinsville...
NASHVILLE, TN
cw39.com

Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
MISSION, TX
WKRN

State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council

Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE

