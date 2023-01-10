Read full article on original website
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
WKRN
Community honors Ambria McGregor
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police chase leaving 5-month-old injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop led to a police chase that ended in multiple injuries including a 5-month-old. A Tennessee State Tropper initiated a traffic stop for a 32-year-old driver, Tyron Gunn, on Tuesday that started on Interstate 40. Gunn proceeded to pull over during the stop but...
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
WKRN
Protesters gather on first day of Legislature
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash.
WAFB.com
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022.
WKRN
2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters.
cw39.com
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
WKRN
Democratic lawmakers urge governor to take executive action for DCS issues
The Tennessee State of the Child report found our state had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation at nearly 34%.
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
WKRN
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council
Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy."
Gun crimes, drugs, top priorities for western Tennessee’s top federal cop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a wide-ranging interview, the top federal law enforcement official in the western portion of Tennessee gave his first television interview since taking the helm of the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Tennessee, talking about issues ranging from violent crime to human trafficking, laying out his list of priorities.
Two TN cities among 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
