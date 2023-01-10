Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
wataugaonline.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Avery County, NC at 144 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a. Northeastern Swain County in western North Carolina…. Mitchell County in western North Carolina…. Northwestern Avery County in western North Carolina…. Northern Haywood County in western North Carolina…. Northern Buncombe County...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 244 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO. 7 AM EST SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
WXII 12
White pine trees are facing higher mortality rates in Alleghany and Ashe counties
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — The NC Forest Service says parts of northwest NC's forests are being threatened by an insect and disease duo, which is shaping up to be a much bigger problem down the road. Insects are feeding on white pine trees, which leads to a possible deadly...
fox5dc.com
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari reportedly expanded in western North Carolina this week, according to local news. On Tuesday, agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with Cornelius police and Madison County sheriff’s deputies, searched the area of Revere Community along Burton Cove Road in Madison County, WSOC-TV first reported.
WBTV
Avery County Schools closed, Watauga and Ashe going remote Friday due to winter weather threat
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - District officials have announced that all schools in Avery County will be closed to students on Friday as winter weather conditions are threatening the North Carolina high country. Watauga County Schools and Ashe County Schools will both operate on an inclement weather remote learning day.
Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19
BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
NC High Country prepares for snow as storms roll through
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A line of storms headed for our area Thursday brought severe weather threats and the expectation of snow in the North Carolina High Country. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Blowing Rock Thursday afternoon. After temperatures climbed to 50 degrees that day, some pretty drastic changes are expected in the area through Friday afternoon. By Friday morning, it could be 20 degrees colder and road crews were getting ready for snow.
N.C. woman wins $150,000 from her first-ever Powerball ticket
A North Carolina woman bought a Powerball ticket for the first time in her life and ended up winning a $150,000 prize.
WYFF4.com
Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning
Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
proclaimerscv.com
Local North Carolina News: A 11-Year-Old named Madalina Cojocari Went Missing.
The last confirmed sighting of Madalina Cojocari, age 11, was her getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Diana, the child’s mother, allegedly reported her missing daughter to police only on December 15, after school officials asked her about the child’s location. Cops are now looking for witnesses who may have spotted Diana and her Toyota Prius in Madison County, North Carolina (Luperon, 2023).
wataugaonline.com
Blue Ridge Energy Advises Members: Be Prepared for Severe Weather
Lenoir, North Carolina (January 12, 2023) – Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher predicted today and through Saturday cause outages. The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
