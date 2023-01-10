The rise of Silvia Persico at UAE Team ADQ - 2023 Team Preview

Silvia Persico's jump from the successful development team Valcar Travel & Service to UAE Team ADQ was an inevitable move after her outstanding performance as the revelation of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift .

The 25-year-old brings an impressive range of strength in the sprints and mountains as she takes the next step in her career with a leadership role on the Women's WorldTour.

Perisco turned heads when she secured the bronze medal at the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and then went on to finish in the top 10 at Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Gent-Wevelgem, and third overall at Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs, seventh overall at Vuelta a Burgos, RideLondon, and Giro d'Italia Donne.

At the Tour de France Femmes, she finished seven of the eight stages inside the top 10 - although relegated for dangerous sprinting on stage 6 - and was fifth overall, a performance that she said secured her a three-year contract on a WorldTour team that will take her through 2025.

Perisco follows her longtime coach and director at Valcar Travel & Service, Davide Arzeni , who also moved up to the WorldTour with UAE Team ADQ. Arzeni, who joins General Manager Rubens Bertogliati, and directors Alejandro Gonzalez-Tablas, Cristina San Emeterio, Marcello Albasini, Nicolas Marche, Michele Devoti, Giuseppe Lanzoni, and coaches Simone Casonato and Luca Zenti, aims to elevate the project that finished seventh in the UCI World Ranking and eighth in Women's WorldTour team ranking.

The team has lost seven riders, including heavy-hitter Mavi Garcia, who transferred to Liv Racing TeqFind. But within the fluctuations of the transfer market, the team has gained eight new riders: Chiara Consonni, Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini, Olivia Baril, and Karolina Kumiega, all from Valcar Travel & Service, along with powerful climbers Alena Amialiusik and Mikayla Harvey, both from Canyon-SRAM, and Elizabeth Holden from Le Col-Wahoo.

Returning to the team are Marta Bastianelli, who secured four wins last season, along with Anna Trevisi, UAE road race and time trial champion Safia al Sayegh, Sofia Bertizzolo, Eugenia Bujak, Alena Ivanchenko, Erica Magnaldi, and Laura Tomasi for a total of 16 riders.

In the mountains, Persico has proven herself a contender finishing sixth on stage 7 at Le Markstein and third on stage 8 atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles, and together with Amialiusik, Harvey, Magnaldi, Holden and Baril, they form a powerful team when the road goes uphill.

In the sprints, Persico has also proven that she is a contender in the one-day races and undoubtedly in the Classics, but watch out for her compatriot and former World Champion Bastianelli to lead the team in bigger one-day races and flatter stage races. The team's sprint team has also improved with the addition of Consonni and Gasparrini, alongside Tomasi and Trevisi, which will be tough to beat lead-out.

Other storylines to follow in 2023

