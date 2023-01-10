Read full article on original website
WKRN
Defending yourself from crime
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
WKRN
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council
Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Tennessee...
WKRN
Democratic lawmakers urge governor to take executive action for DCS issues
The Tennessee State of the Child report found our state had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation at nearly 34%. Democratic lawmakers urge governor to take executive …. The Tennessee State of the Child report found our state had the highest rate of foster care instability...
TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
Courthouse News Service
Tennessee defends law banning out-of-state online auctions at appeals court
CINCINNATI (CN) — Seeking to overturn a permanent injunction, Tennessee argued before a federal appeals court Thursday that a law banning online auctions run by people outside the state does not violate the commerce clause. Public Chapter 471 was signed into law by Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee in...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
WATE
Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers
A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4. WATE News at Midday. WATE...
lakecountybanner.com
Green mountain license plate expired in state
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Tennessee program now lets victims of trafficking, domestic abuse, and more shield their addresses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program. Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved...
Bill would curb ‘implicit bias’ training in Tennessee schools, universities
Tennessee public schools and universities would not be allowed to require employees to take “implicit bias” training under legislation filed this week by two state lawmakers.The legislation also would apply to employees of Tennessee’s education department and state Board of Education.Currently, it’s up to local school districts, charter schools, and the state to set personnel policies that may or may not include implicit bias training for their employees. Such training is...
Two TN cities among 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
Tennessee author accused of faking her own death
In September 2020, a person who claimed to be Susan Meachen's daughter posted on her Facebook group that the author had taken her own life.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
