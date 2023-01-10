Read full article on original website
Albertsons opens annual application process for certified diverse-owned suppliers
The Albertsons Cos. Supplier Diversity Program works with diverse businesses to overcome various barriers to entry. As part of its commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, Albertsons announced its annual application process for certified diverse-owned suppliers. The program is designed to identify and support diverse-owned suppliers looking to grow their business with Albertsons Cos. and its stores.
