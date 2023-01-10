Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Don Mattingly joins Music City baseball
Former MLB star Don Mattingly has joined Music City Baseball as an advisor, as the group attempts to bring an MLB team to Nashville. Former MLB star Don Mattingly has joined Music City Baseball as an advisor, as the group attempts to bring an MLB team to Nashville. What is...
WKRN
Williamson County School District hoping to fill open positions
The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin. Williamson County School District hoping to fill …. The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
atozsports.com
College football media robs Tennessee Vols of a special accomplishment
College football media robbed the Tennessee Vols of a special accomplishment this season and UT fans have every right to be angry. Shortly after Georgia thrashed TCU in the national championship game on Monday night, the final AP Top 25 of the year was revealed. Tennessee, for reasons that are...
WKRN
Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics
Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics. Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet …. Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics. FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
Report: High levels of “foster care instability” among kids in Tennessee care
Kids in Tennessee are more likely to be shuffled from one temporary home to another during their first year in foster care than foster kids living anywhere else in the nation, according to a new report. The Department of Children’s Services’ high levels of “foster care instability” are highlighted in the “State of the Child” […] The post Report: High levels of “foster care instability” among kids in Tennessee care appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online? It depends where you live
(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Ready to try your...
Tennessee earns highest final ranking since 2001
The 2022 college football season ended with a whimper on Monday night as Georgia demolished TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in Los Angeles, and the final top-25 polls for the season were released not long after. Tennessee, which beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 to complete an 11-2 season, finished at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll. It was the highest final ranking for the Vols since 2001 – also the program’s most recent 11-win season – when they finished with a No. 4 ranking.
Hamilton County Schools voucher bill likely to hit stumbling block
Legislation enabling the state’s private school vouchers to spread to Hamilton County Schools could run into trouble this session, at least in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Cameron Sexton isn’t expected to be a strong supporter of the legislation after voting against the education savings account program twice in 2019 when it barely passed […] The post Hamilton County Schools voucher bill likely to hit stumbling block appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bill would curb ‘implicit bias’ training in Tennessee schools, universities
Tennessee public schools and universities would not be allowed to require employees to take “implicit bias” training under legislation filed this week by two state lawmakers.The legislation also would apply to employees of Tennessee’s education department and state Board of Education.Currently, it’s up to local school districts, charter schools, and the state to set personnel policies that may or may not include implicit bias training for their employees. Such training is...
Key education issues to watch as Tennessee lawmakers return
The 113th Tennessee General Assembly began its legislative session on Tuesday. Lawmakers are expected to tackle a host of issues in the coming months. This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. When Tennessee legislators passed a tough third-grade reading law during their 2021...
Comments / 0