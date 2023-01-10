The 2022 college football season ended with a whimper on Monday night as Georgia demolished TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in Los Angeles, and the final top-25 polls for the season were released not long after. Tennessee, which beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 to complete an 11-2 season, finished at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll. It was the highest final ranking for the Vols since 2001 – also the program’s most recent 11-win season – when they finished with a No. 4 ranking.

