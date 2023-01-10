In fintech, AI is used for chatbot development, process automation, and emerging technologies like Robo-advisors and virtual assistants. These applications have brought about significant changes, including increased efficiency, reduced errors, and improved customer experience. AI technologies like these use algorithms to analyze financial data and make investment recommendations. Virtual assistants are AI programs that can complete tasks and provide information for customers. For example, a virtual assistant may be able to answer questions about a financial product or service and assist with the purchase process.

