Liam Coen officially returning to Kentucky as OC and QBs coach

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Liam Coen is leaving the Rams for Kentucky – again.

The University of Kentucky made it official on Tuesday, announcing that Coen has been hired as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Coen left the Rams after the 2020 season to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, spending one year in Lexington before returning to the Rams in 2022.

Now, he’s headed back east.

This move was first reported in December after the Rams’ Christmas Day win over the Broncos, but Coen said last week that he was still undecided. He’s now made his decision and is excited to be back with the Wildcats.

“Ashley and I are thrilled to be back in Lexington” Coen said. “I want to thank Coach Stoops and Mitch Barnhart for the amazing opportunity. I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to get to work in helping lead the UK offense and bring a championship to Big Blue Nation!”

The Rams offense struggled mightily this season, though not entirely because of Coen. They lost four starting offensive linemen and several backups, as well as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

That alone excuses Coen’s one-year stint in 2022, but fans still were not happy with the way the offense operated under his guidance.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

