Norman, OK

multihousingnews.com

Oklahoma Self Storage Changes Hands

The 87,700-square-foot property encompasses 22 buildings. Cross Development has acquired Cambridge Mini Storage, an 87,700-rentable-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., within metro OKlahoma City. Northstar Properties sold the asset for $7 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $5.8 million acquisition loan, provided by Presidential Bank.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Moore Police Dept. Accepting Applications For Citizens Academy

The Moore Police Department is giving citizens a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer. David Dickinson is a Moore Police Department Community Service Officer, and he says this is a great way to learn. "It's a way for them to see their police officers and...
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Shawnee Woman Says Platt College Never Provided Her Diploma

A Shawnee woman said the college she graduated from never gave her the diploma she earned. Now she can’t advance in her career. "We didn’t really learn anything while we were there,” said Brandi McCaul who graduated from Platt College. Some people don’t feel the money we...
SHAWNEE, OK
OKC VeloCity

Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches

Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll

On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Popshelf coming to OKC

“It's like Target and a dollar store had a baby.”. That's a common description of pOpshelf, a new discount chain bringing its first Oklahoma stores to the Westgate Marketplace at I-40 and MacArthur and Choctaw Plaza on 23rd. Popshelf has an aggressive expansion strategy; it's likely there will be more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
