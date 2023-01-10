Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Oklahoma Self Storage Changes Hands
The 87,700-square-foot property encompasses 22 buildings. Cross Development has acquired Cambridge Mini Storage, an 87,700-rentable-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., within metro OKlahoma City. Northstar Properties sold the asset for $7 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $5.8 million acquisition loan, provided by Presidential Bank.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Moore junior high school teacher named KOCO 5’s December Teacher of the Month
Congratulations to Weston Mize, a teacher at Highland East Junior High School in Moore. He was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s December Teacher of the Month. Meteorologist Taylor Cox surprised Mize on Thursday and spoke with him about being named the December Teacher of the Month.
Norman nurse honored for devotion to patients with mental illness
Each week in Oklahoma, 300 people are admitted for crisis health services. Communities around the state are focused on the importance of mental health these days because we know those services are critical for our well-being.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
News On 6
Moore Police Dept. Accepting Applications For Citizens Academy
The Moore Police Department is giving citizens a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer. David Dickinson is a Moore Police Department Community Service Officer, and he says this is a great way to learn. "It's a way for them to see their police officers and...
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Shawnee Woman Says Platt College Never Provided Her Diploma
A Shawnee woman said the college she graduated from never gave her the diploma she earned. Now she can’t advance in her career. "We didn’t really learn anything while we were there,” said Brandi McCaul who graduated from Platt College. Some people don’t feel the money we...
OKC VeloCity
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
pdjnews.com
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll
On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
okctalk.com
Popshelf coming to OKC
“It's like Target and a dollar store had a baby.”. That's a common description of pOpshelf, a new discount chain bringing its first Oklahoma stores to the Westgate Marketplace at I-40 and MacArthur and Choctaw Plaza on 23rd. Popshelf has an aggressive expansion strategy; it's likely there will be more...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
