Dead Whales Offshore Wind
Groups seek probe of NY-NJ whale deaths amid wind power prep. Environmental groups and opponents of offshore wind energy want a federal investigation into the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in New Jersey and New York in little over a month. They suspect the deaths are related to ocean-floor site preparation work underway by the offshore wind power industry. But a federal environmental agency says humpback whales have been dying at higher-than-usual rates since at least 2016, predating offshore wind activity. Dead whales have been found in Atlantic City, Strathmere and Keansburg in New Jersey, and Rockaway Beach and Amagansett, New York.
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
Wilson Dixie Cup plant owner says he's negotiating with potential buyer
WILSON, Pa. - The owner of the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough tells 69 News he's in talks to sell the property for redevelopment. The 625,000 square-foot space has been owned by Joseph Reibman of Wilson Park LTD since the 1980s. Right now, it's listed for $10 million.
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday
Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet...
WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall
Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
