Groups seek probe of NY-NJ whale deaths amid wind power prep. Environmental groups and opponents of offshore wind energy want a federal investigation into the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in New Jersey and New York in little over a month. They suspect the deaths are related to ocean-floor site preparation work underway by the offshore wind power industry. But a federal environmental agency says humpback whales have been dying at higher-than-usual rates since at least 2016, predating offshore wind activity. Dead whales have been found in Atlantic City, Strathmere and Keansburg in New Jersey, and Rockaway Beach and Amagansett, New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO