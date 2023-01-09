ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Dead Whales Offshore Wind

Groups seek probe of NY-NJ whale deaths amid wind power prep. Environmental groups and opponents of offshore wind energy want a federal investigation into the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in New Jersey and New York in little over a month. They suspect the deaths are related to ocean-floor site preparation work underway by the offshore wind power industry. But a federal environmental agency says humpback whales have been dying at higher-than-usual rates since at least 2016, predating offshore wind activity. Dead whales have been found in Atlantic City, Strathmere and Keansburg in New Jersey, and Rockaway Beach and Amagansett, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'

(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday

Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall

Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy