Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
The Independent

‘You’ve got this’: Woman writes supportive note to mum on plane after ‘grumpy’ passenger moans

An Australian woman has shared a supportive message she wrote to a stranger she saw travelling solo with her children on a flight.After witnessing a fellow passenger’s “grumpy” behaviour towards a mother of two, a Facebook user named Kelly shared words of support for the woman on community page Canberra Notice Board Group. “To the beautiful mum of two little ones (James? 3 and little girl about 1yrs old) on JQ656 from Brisbane in seats 3D,E,F this afternoon,” the post starts.“I’m so sorry that crusty man sitting next to my husband got grumpy.“You’re a great mum,” the kind stranger wrote...
Narcity

Here's How To Watch Prince Harry's Explosive New Tell-All Interview In Canada

Get ready, Canadians! If you want to watch Prince Harry's new, explosive TV interview here in Canada, look no further. In both ITV's Harry: The Interview and the equally-topical Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview, the 38-year-old prince has been dropping bombshells about his life as a working member of the royal family.
Narcity

Morning Brief: How much $100 Buys In Groceries Right Now, A Reporter's Scary Moment & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: It's something that not even the macabre minds behind Netflix's Wednesday could have concocted: a superfan of the hit Addams Family spinoff attempted to have the face of show's star, Jenna Ortega, tattooed on their body — only to be left with what some have charitably likened to a cross between Samuel L. Jackson and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. A good rule of thumb: no tattoos on faces or of faces (and especially no tattoos of faces on faces).
Narcity

Nike Is Releasing Montreal Bagel-Inspired Shoes & People Have Some Strong Thoughts (PHOTO)

If you think you're a big fan of Montreal's world-famous bagels, clearly, you're not alone. Footwear giant Nike has announced that it's launching Montreal bagel-inspired sneakers this month and fans have some strong thoughts on it. The Dunk Low Montreal Bagel sneakers apparently feature a "honey-glazed sole," "wood-fire burning oven...

