San Antonio, TX

“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
