Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
tpr.org
San Antonio hopes to relieve construction frustrations with small business grants
Businesses in prolonged construction areas like North Saint Mary’s and Broadway will be eligible for grants up to $35,000 under a new relief program from the City of San Antonio. The city is limiting applications for the funds to small businesses in 15 areas where construction projects started between...
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KSAT 12
San Antonio gun shop owner frustrated after business hit multiple times by burglars
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a Northeast Side gun shop says he is fed up with burglars who have targeted his business multiple times. A report from San Antonio police says they were notified about the latest break-in at Ranger Firearms, located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
tpr.org
Southwest hid signs of outdated technology that led to December failures, class action suit says
Southwest Airlines intentionally concealed problems with its computer systems that led to thousands of flight cancellations over the holiday travel season, shareholders alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The class action suit alleges Southwest failed multiple times since 2020 to mention financial and operational linked to outdated technology. Those alleged...
WAFB.com
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has...
tpr.org
Young violinist set to solo with San Antonio Philharmonic this weekend
The San Antonio Philharmonic performances this weekend will feature soloist Randal Goosby. “I am a 26 year old violinist based in New York City, and I'm down here in San Antonio for my very first time playing the Tchaikovsky Concerto with the Philharmonic this weekend,” Goosby said. That Tchaikovsky...
KSAT 12
Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday. Xavier Alvarez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Their manners of...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
Comments / 0