Originally Posted On: https://tacknivesusa.com/about-us/ How to pick Out the Perfect Survival Knife. We hope you never have to be in a survival situation. It doesn’t hurt to be prepared though. This weekend while camping we had a long conversation about the difference between tools we would camp with vs the tools we would choose to survive with. Bug out bags vs get home bags. Emergency kits and first aid kits. When it comes to a survival situation, there are four major things you need and/or need to be able to do. Make fire. Make shelter. Get clean water. Feed yourself. Three of those things require the use of a knife. What knife would make the best survival knife? The drop point and here is why.

9 HOURS AGO