Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's snow leopard Renji celebrates 12th birthday

Renji the snow leopard celebrated her 12th birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo. One of the most elusive creatures at the zoo, Renji has become a fan-favorite for many visitors. A resident of Cat Canyon, Renji's 5-inch thick coat affords great protection from the cold. Above video: An inside look...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati

The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro,. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Erlanger Veterinary Hospital seeks donations of towels, blankets

Erlanger Veterinary Hospital recently asked the community for donations of gently used towels and blankets for their facility in a Facebook post. Towels and blankets are typically used to comfort and swaddle the hospital’s furry family members post-surgery. It is also used for bedding in crates during their stay at the hospital in recovery.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
COVINGTON, KY

