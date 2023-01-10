Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's snow leopard Renji celebrates 12th birthday
Renji the snow leopard celebrated her 12th birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo. One of the most elusive creatures at the zoo, Renji has become a fan-favorite for many visitors. A resident of Cat Canyon, Renji's 5-inch thick coat affords great protection from the cold. Above video: An inside look...
Cincinnati Author Holly Brians Ragusa's Memoir Reclaims the Narrative of Her Father, Serial Killer Victim John Powell
In "Met the End," the author weaves together true-crime history and personal healing.
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing endangered person from Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing endangered woman from Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Kathleen Gooch, 61, was last seen at the Pleasant Ridge Care Center on Verulam Avenue on Jan....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati
The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro,. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m. The individual is...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
In The Jungle: ‘Stranger Things’ cast member performing at Bengals game
Aidan Fisher from 'Stranger Things' will perform the National Anthem at the Bengals game on Sunday, January 15.
Westwood's Frond broken into Tuesday night; nearby restaurant also vandalized
Owner Jackie Frondorf said a friend that bikes by the plant shop saw the broken glass and alerted them of the break-in.
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
linknky.com
Erlanger Veterinary Hospital seeks donations of towels, blankets
Erlanger Veterinary Hospital recently asked the community for donations of gently used towels and blankets for their facility in a Facebook post. Towels and blankets are typically used to comfort and swaddle the hospital’s furry family members post-surgery. It is also used for bedding in crates during their stay at the hospital in recovery.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
