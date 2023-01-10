"It's just amazing how easy something like this comes back together when everybody is talented on their own," Billy Thomas tells PEOPLE. "We knew what we had" It was 2002 when '90s supergroup McBride & The Ride last recorded an album together. At the time, there was no streaming, no social media and virtually no chance to score a country hit without radio support. "We released our version of The Who song 'Squeeze Box,' and they just didn't think that was the right message to put on the radio at the time,"...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO