Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
‘Riverdance’ star Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive form of cancer’
(WTVO) — “Riverdance” star and choreographer Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form of cancer,” according to his Instagram, and has undergone surgery. Flatley, 64, gained fame as part of the Irish dancing production in 1994. Born in Chicago, Flatley later turned the dancing phenomenon into his own show, “Lord of the Dance.” […]
musictimes.com
Madonna Secretly Planning 40th Anniversary Tour: Pop Star to Feature the Biggest Hits of Her Career
Madonna will be celebrating her fourth decade in the music industry this year and she released numerous chart-topping hits like "Material Girl," "Like A Virgin," and many more throughout the years. Aside from being an iconic musician, the singer also broke boundaries and made several statements through art and music.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Metallica Release Footage Of Unreleased Acoustic Thin Lizzy Cover
Proceeds will be donated to the 'All Within My Hands Foundation.'
Taylor Swift sings ‘Anti-Hero’ live for first time during The 1975 concert in UK
LONDON — Singer Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo appearance during The 1975′s concert in London on Thursday night and treated the audience to the first live version of “Anti-Hero.”. Swift, 33, walked on stage unannounced at London’s O2 in a silver dress to cheers from the...
Jeff Beck, Rock Hero to the Guitar Gods, Dies at 78
Jeff Beck, the British guitarist whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to a Wednesday statement from his representatives. He was 78. Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by...
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne & More Mourn Guitarist Jeff Beck After His Sudden Death
Jeff Beck is being mourned in the rock community, Hollywood and beyond after his death at the age of 78 on Jan. 10, 2023. The legendary guitarist passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis, his rep confirmed in a statement via his official Twitter. “On behalf of his family, it is...
Country Trio McBride & the Ride on Recording Again for the First Time in 20 Years: 'We All Have the Passion'
"It's just amazing how easy something like this comes back together when everybody is talented on their own," Billy Thomas tells PEOPLE. "We knew what we had" It was 2002 when '90s supergroup McBride & The Ride last recorded an album together. At the time, there was no streaming, no social media and virtually no chance to score a country hit without radio support. "We released our version of The Who song 'Squeeze Box,' and they just didn't think that was the right message to put on the radio at the time,"...
guitar.com
Iggy Pop recalls wild meetings with Slash and Duff McKagan: “They arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow”
Iggy Pop has reflected on the wild meetings he once had with Slash and Duff McKagan for their work together on the 1990 album, Brick By Brick. McKagan is featured on his newly released album, Every Loser, but it turns out their long-lived friendship stems from some interesting meetings that occurred at McKagan’s house alongside fellow Guns N’ Roses member, Slash.
Fall Out Boy Share Sample of New Song
After the teasing and the taunting, Fall Out Boy are finally giving fans answers on when new music can be expected. For weeks, the band has been cryptically teasing new music, sending subliminal messages through newspaper ads, postcards, and … seashells? But now, the band has finally shared something concrete, a snippet of a song along with its actual release date.
BBC
Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
Comments / 0