Morris County Man Faces Child Porn Charges

ROXBURY, NJ – A Roxbury resident, who is a captain with the Netcong Fire Department, viewed and uploaded child pornography videos and has been arrested, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, James Hess, 49, faces one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, said the prosecutor’s office. The first charge relates to distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the second relates to possessing the material, authorities said.

They said the investigation into Hess began with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“The video files were allegedly uploaded to Kik, an internet-based chat application, by the defendant, who is also alleged to have viewed CSAM on Kik,” said the prosecutor’s office. “It is alleged Hess uploaded CSAM while at the Netcong Volunteer Fire Department, where he is a captain.”

The prosecutor’s office, noting Hess works for the New Jersey Fireman’s Home, also alleged Hess “possessed additional images of CSAM on an electronic device.” Based in Boonton, New Jersey Fireman’s Home is a health care facility dedicated to the men and women of the New Jersey Fire Service.

Hess was charged Dec. 21 but was subsequently released from custody pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, said the prosecutor's office. It noted the release included “conditions that include monitoring and limited internet usage.”

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll acknowledged the Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their efforts in the investigation.

If anyone has any information related to the matter, they are asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.



