The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
geekwire.com
Esper lays off 21% of workforce due to ‘unpredictable business environment in 2023’
Seattle startup Esper laid off employees for the second time in seven months, cutting 21% of its workforce in the latest round of layoffs. The cuts are part of a “company restructuring,” according to a statement shared with GeekWire. “Despite strong customer and revenue growth in 2022, we...
Black, Latinx social platform Stratos to launch March 1
Social and recruiting platform Stratos will be officially launching March 1. The app will be used to connect Black and Latinx career professionals. The post Black, Latinx social platform Stratos to launch March 1 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
maritime-executive.com
Flexport Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce, Hires More Engineers
Flexport, the digital freight-forwarding trendsetter, plans to lay off 20 percent of its workforce due to the downturn in the ocean freight business. The company staffed up during the shipping booma of 2021-2022, but it now finds itself "overstaffed in a variety of roles" as the industry returns to normal levels of trade.
Radio Ink
Willoughby Joins Futuri
Futuri has announced that Bob Willoughby has joined the company as SVP, Sales and Marketing. Willoughby will lead Futuri’s sales, marketing, and sales support functions. He was most recently President for SummitMedia Richmond and has also worked for Cox.
cryptopotato.com
Cointelegraph Launched an Accelerator Program for Innovative Web3 Startups
[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 10th January 2023]. The program aims to help Web3’s rising stars boost their media presence, community growth, and brand awareness in exchange for project tokens. The Web3 space is growing rapidly and new startups are emerging daily, with investment into Web3...
Radio Ink
Paulus and Shomby Launch ‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’
Industry veterans Dave Paulus and John Shamby are expanding their partnership consultancy called Radio’s Fresh Eyes to focus on career coaching and mentoring for the radio broadcasting industry. Paulus served as a marketing consultant for the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, representing radio and television stations throughout that state; Shomby...
TechCrunch
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, January 11, 2023
Max Armstrong looks at some of the latest technology from CES, also known at the Consumer Electronics Show. John May, CEO, John Deere took the stage for the opening keynote for the organization. Max shares some of the insights from May as he explained how ag technology is used around the world. From its first farm tractors in 2018 to the technology deployed on more than one-third of the world’s cropland.
Radio Ink
Libsyn Announces Integration with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions
Hosting company Libsyn has announced that it will integrate with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is designed for creators who want to offer their audiences premium experiences through monthly or annual paid subscriptions. Subscriptions can offer listeners early access to new content, access to exclusive or archival content, ad-free...
Radio Ink
Our Executive of The Year Issue is Out
Bill Reeves, the CEO of Educational Media Foundation, is on the cover of the January issue of Radio Ink magazine which is now making its way to your station courtesy of the United States Postal Service. To receive you own copy of Radio Ink and read why Reeves was chosen Executive of The Year, CLICK HERE.
thecoinrise.com
Venom Ventures Launches $1B Fund to Promote We3 Projects
Venom Ventures Funds (VVF), a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology firms, has announced that it has set up a new funding of $1 billion to invest in Web3 businesses that are solving real-life problems by leveraging blockchain technology. The venture capital firm stated that the funding will...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
CoinTelegraph
Sandeep Nailwal-backed Web3 accelerator launches demo day for first cohort
Web3 accelerator Beacon has wrapped up its first cohort with 13 graduating companies and has provided a venue for project founders to demo their blockchain-based startups. Beacon’s first 12-week cohort, dubbed Cohort 0, kicked off in October with 15 companies across various cryptocurrency subsectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and infrastructure. Beacon held a demo day on Jan. 10 with 13 graduating companies: Arcana, Blinkmoon, ChapterX, Colexion, Community Gaming, Cubist, FastLane, Meta Apes, Mystic Moose, Nillion, Davos Protocol, Timeswap and Ylide.
Radio Ink
Brad Kelly’s Replacement Announced by Nielsen
Nielsen’s EVP/Managing Director of Local Television Catherine Herkovic will add the audio division to her list of duties at the ratings firm. Herkovic takes over audio for Brad Kelly who’s leaving the company on Friday after being let go. Kelly has been radio’s main point of contact for...
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Radio Ink
Edison Says Comedy is King
Edison Research has released its top podcasting genres for Q3 of 2022. The comedy category was king again amongst weekly podcast listeners. The list ranks the most popular podcast genres based on audience size among weekly podcast listeners 18 and older. Here are the top ten…. 1. Comedy. 2. Society...
disruptmagazine.com
Meet Kilo Health: The Startup Helping Entrepreneurs Disrupt the Digital Health Space
A new year has started and with it, billions of people around the world are paying special attention to their health as part of their new year resolutions. Unfortunately, the 3 most commonly failed new year resolutions are all related to health: losing weight, eating healthier, and exercising more. The good news is that digital health might just be the solution to this problem.
