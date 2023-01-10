Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
What’s next in the Moscow murder case?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger’s defense team have five months to study the evidence in this case. The defense team filed a request for discovery on Tuesday. It requires the prosecution and law enforcement to share all the information they have on this case. “You have a right to be tried within a certain period of time generally, ” said...
KUOW
Moscow, ID residents shaken by murders, prepare for what’s next following suspect's arrest
School is back in session for students at the University of Idaho. This follows nearly two months of uncertainty after the campus and surrounding communities of Moscow and Pullman were shaken by the stabbing deaths of four students last year in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. A...
ABC to air ‘Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders’ 20/20 Special at 9 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 9 p.m., you can watch a two-hour long 20/20 special on 4 News Now that provides an in-depth look at the Moscow murders case. The special covers the latest details in the investigation, including a deep dive into the unsealed affidavit. There will also be sit down interviews with the loved ones of the victims,...
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in University of Idaho killings, appears in court
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Update 2:28 p.m. EST Jan. 12: A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. June 26. Original story: The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger,...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday. The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants sealed to prevent 'serious and imminent threat,' court docs
Washington search warrants served after Bryan Kohberger's arrest were sealed for two months in the Idaho murders, but the judge said they may come out sooner.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
Daily Beast
Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff
The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
A subdued Bryan Kohberger waived his right to speedy court appearance at second hearing in Idaho murders case
Kohberger's former lawyer has said he doesn't think the accused murderer can get a fair trial in Moscow, Idaho.
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
Kohberger’s defense attorney requests state’s evidence ahead of preliminary hearing
Kohberger appeared in court with an orange shirt and pants with visible cuts on his face Thursday. He did not look back at people in the courtroom.
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger apartment search warrant sealed
(NewsNation) — Authorities have sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home in Pullman, Washington, until March 1. Language used to explain why has some wondering what the “threat to public safety” is. Attorney Darren Kavinoky and Chris Anderson, a...
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
