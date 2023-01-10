ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What’s next in the Moscow murder case?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger’s defense team have five months to study the evidence in this case. The defense team filed a request for discovery on Tuesday. It requires the prosecution and law enforcement to share all the information they have on this case. “You have a right to be tried within a certain period of time generally, ” said...
Daily Beast

Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff

The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger apartment search warrant sealed

(NewsNation) — Authorities have sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home in Pullman, Washington, until March 1. Language used to explain why has some wondering what the “threat to public safety” is. Attorney Darren Kavinoky and Chris Anderson, a...
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
