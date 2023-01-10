Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history
It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
Eleven Warriors
How Every Coach Ranked Ohio State in the Final Top 25
Ohio State's season did not end the way the program wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes weren't still one of the best teams in college football in 2022. That much was made clear in the final polls, which both ranked Ohio State as the fourth-best team in the country this year. On Wednesday, we learned exactly how every Coaches Poll voter viewed the Buckeyes this season as the ballots for all 63 voting coaches were released.
College football top 25 ballot: Our final rankings and where Penn State landed after Rose Bowl finale
The 2022 college football season has come to a close. As an Associated Press top 25 voter, I shared my ballot week by week, providing a peek behind the curtain. From the preseason poll to now, there have been plenty of changes. Texas A&M, you had so many of us fooled.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season
Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
Penn State moves up two spots after Rose Bowl win in final AP top 25 rankings of 2022 season
Penn State will likely carry a top 10 ranking into next season.
saturdaytradition.com
College football coaches reportedly considering changes to signing dates, bowl requirements
According to various reports, college football coaches at the FBS level are considering more tweaks and changes across the sport. During the recent 2023 AFCA conference, ESPN’s David M. Hale and Adam Rittenberg reported there is the potential for a trio of tweaks across college football. Those issues include an earlier signing day, extending the current bowl eligibility and reevaluating the limits on on-field coaches.
FSU ranked No. 4 in USA Today way-too-early College Football Top 25 for 2023
Florida State, which finished 10-3 this past season and was ranked No. 11 in the final Associated Press Top 25, finds themselves at No. 4 in USA Today's way-too-early college football Top 25, which was put out by Paul Myerberg of the publication. Myerberg had this to say about placing...
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 12, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The championship game of Inter-County Athletic Conference boys’ basketball tournament is set. It’ll be top-seed Illini Bluffs against No. 2 seeded Peoria Christian in Saturday’s title game. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat ROWVA-Williamsfield, 61-34, and the Chargers advanced with a 61-41 win over Delavan on Thursday. In girls basketball, Peoria […]
Coaches Poll Has Georgia First, TCU Second
When I first saw today’s final 2022 (plus 2023 post-season games) Coaches Poll, I thought, “Have I got to rethink this suggestion that retired coaches make up the suspect College Football Playoff Selection Committee?” But then I came to the realization that coaches are more likely to have an agenda than retired coaches.
Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play
EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
