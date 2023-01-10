ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history

It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

How Every Coach Ranked Ohio State in the Final Top 25

Ohio State's season did not end the way the program wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes weren't still one of the best teams in college football in 2022. That much was made clear in the final polls, which both ranked Ohio State as the fourth-best team in the country this year. On Wednesday, we learned exactly how every Coaches Poll voter viewed the Buckeyes this season as the ballots for all 63 voting coaches were released.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season

Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College football coaches reportedly considering changes to signing dates, bowl requirements

According to various reports, college football coaches at the FBS level are considering more tweaks and changes across the sport. During the recent 2023 AFCA conference, ESPN’s David M. Hale and Adam Rittenberg reported there is the potential for a trio of tweaks across college football. Those issues include an earlier signing day, extending the current bowl eligibility and reevaluating the limits on on-field coaches.
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 12, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The championship game of Inter-County Athletic Conference boys’ basketball tournament is set. It’ll be top-seed Illini Bluffs against No. 2 seeded Peoria Christian in Saturday’s title game. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat ROWVA-Williamsfield, 61-34, and the Chargers advanced with a 61-41 win over Delavan on Thursday. In girls basketball, Peoria […]
PEORIA, IL
247Sports

Coaches Poll Has Georgia First, TCU Second

When I first saw today’s final 2022 (plus 2023 post-season games) Coaches Poll, I thought, “Have I got to rethink this suggestion that retired coaches make up the suspect College Football Playoff Selection Committee?” But then I came to the realization that coaches are more likely to have an agenda than retired coaches.
FORT WORTH, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play

EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
EUGENE, OR

