Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Conor McGregor is warned that the UFC lightweight division is 'passing him by'
McGregor - who recently fired verbal shots at rival Dustin Poirier - has not stepped foot in the octagon since the horrific injury sustained against Poirier last summer.
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin Going Full Throttle on ONE's U.S. Expansion
Transitioning from the center of the octagon to behind the scenes, the promotion's vice president maintains his fiery fighter spirit.
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms
Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
Dustin Poirier favors Conor McGregor over 'hittable' Michael Chandler in potential fight
Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor’s striking is too precise for Michael Chandler to handle. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been campaigning to welcome McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to the octagon – an idea that UFC president Dana White is open to. McGregor hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Poirier in July 2021 in what was his second consecutive loss to “The Diamond.”
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup
What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
MMAmania.com
UFC betting scandal: James Krause reportedly worked as agent for offshore sportsbook
James Krause’s troubles are far from over as the investigation into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal continues to unfold. ESPN reported today (Thurs., Jan 12, 2023) that Krause worked as an agent (middleman) for Antigua and Barbuda-based offshore sportsbook, ABCBetting.ag. The report notes that sources came from bettors who placed wagers with Krause.
sportszion.com
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Strickland vs. Imavov
After a few weeks away, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the airwaves this Saturday evening (Jan. 14, 2023) when Nassourdine Imavov battles super short notice replacement, Sean Strickland, in 2023’s first re-worked main event. UFC Vegas 67, which takes place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, also features a Featherweight crossroads bout pitting Dan Ige against Damon Jackson and an under-the-radar Bantamweight battle between Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos.
MMA Fighting
Brandon Moreno explains how James Krause situation affected training camp: ‘It was hard when everything started’
Brandon Moreno had to make a quick pivot when the James Krause situation played out. Late this past year, Krause had his Nevada athletic license suspended pending an investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Darrick Minner’s fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Shortly afterward, the UFC took the additional step of prohibiting any fighters associating with him from participating in UFC events until the investigations are resolved.
