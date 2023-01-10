ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms

Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Poirier favors Conor McGregor over 'hittable' Michael Chandler in potential fight

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor’s striking is too precise for Michael Chandler to handle. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been campaigning to welcome McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to the octagon – an idea that UFC president Dana White is open to. McGregor hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Poirier in July 2021 in what was his second consecutive loss to “The Diamond.”
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
bjpenndotcom

Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup

What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
MMAmania.com

UFC betting scandal: James Krause reportedly worked as agent for offshore sportsbook

James Krause’s troubles are far from over as the investigation into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal continues to unfold. ESPN reported today (Thurs., Jan 12, 2023) that Krause worked as an agent (middleman) for Antigua and Barbuda-based offshore sportsbook, ABCBetting.ag. The report notes that sources came from bettors who placed wagers with Krause.
sportszion.com

Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA

There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 67 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Strickland vs. Imavov

After a few weeks away, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the airwaves this Saturday evening (Jan. 14, 2023) when Nassourdine Imavov battles super short notice replacement, Sean Strickland, in 2023’s first re-worked main event. UFC Vegas 67, which takes place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, also features a Featherweight crossroads bout pitting Dan Ige against Damon Jackson and an under-the-radar Bantamweight battle between Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos.
MMA Fighting

Brandon Moreno explains how James Krause situation affected training camp: ‘It was hard when everything started’

Brandon Moreno had to make a quick pivot when the James Krause situation played out. Late this past year, Krause had his Nevada athletic license suspended pending an investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Darrick Minner’s fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. Shortly afterward, the UFC took the additional step of prohibiting any fighters associating with him from participating in UFC events until the investigations are resolved.
