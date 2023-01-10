Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: NCAA altering transfer requirements, Baba Miller makes his debut
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2024 athlete Fred Gaskin III has included Florida State in his Top 8 on his cut list. The voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane joined...
Five-star running back Kam Davis discusses commitment to Florida State, trajectory of the program
Davis has been pledged to the Seminoles for nearly two years.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU adds another transfer portal talent, hires new defensive backs coach
Florida State added another major piece to its 2023 roster on Tuesday, with defensive line transfer Gilber Edmund announcing his commitment to the Seminoles. With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State no match for Wake Forest, blown out in Winston-Salem
The Florida State Seminoles traveled to Wake Forest for their 17th game of the season, meaning for the first time in his career Baba Miller was allowed to step onto the court. Unfortunately, the result was the same as every other time the Seminoles played outside the Tucker Center this season, with FSU falling 90-75. This drops Florida State’s record to 5-12 and 3-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest improved to 12-5, 4-2 in league play, and 9-0 at home.
Tomahawk Nation
Three ‘Noles taken First Round in 2023 NWSL Draft
On Thursday, the National Women’s Soccer League held their annual draft, and three Seminoles headlined the first round. After Los Angeles and Kansas City took the first two picks, the Orlando Pride were on the clock. As the third best player pick in the 2023 draft class, Emily Madril was selected to the Pride. Madril returns to Florida after forgoing her final season of eligibility with FSU in 2022, where she then spent a season in Sweden as a professional. During her time as a Seminole, Madril was part of the 2018 and 2021 NCAA championship team. She also earned ACC defensive player of the year in 2021, was All ACC First Team and a first team All American, the same season.
Tomahawk Nation
Where is FSU ranked in way-too-early Top 25 lists?
After finishing off the year on a six-game win streak and both returning and stacking up talent, expectations are high for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023. FSU, who finished the year 10-3 (5-3 ACC) and a No. 11 ranking, bounced back from a three-game losing streak to reel off wins over both in-state rivals and a historical thorn in Florida State’s side in the form of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Former FSU star Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Big 12 Program
The former Seminole will slide into another high-powered offensive attack.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU enters 2023 surrounded by hype
Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back National Champions. The season is officially in the books which means its time for some way-too-early top 25 rankings and the masses are feeling the Seminoles. Highest ranking: No. 3 on one ballot. Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for...
The Battle's End Collective announces first deal with a High School Signee
The NIL Collective has made a variety of moves since entering the market in December.
FSU football: Reaction to hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as DB coach
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell has had an amazing last few months in Tallahassee. The Noles signed a strong high school class in the Early Signing Period and have the No. 1 transfer portal class. FSU saw transfer defensive tackle Darrell Jackson enroll at FSU Monday and transfer defensive...
wflx.com
FAU’s Herman taps coaching staff from college, professional ranks
Tom Herman introduced his 2023 coaching staff Tuesday. Florida Atlantic's new head coach said he's "excited and ready to go to work with this coaching staff," all of whom have worked at various levels of professional, college and high school football. "I have worked with or against several of these...
Cairo, Franklin County announce new football coaches Tuesday
Tuesday was a big day on the coast and in south Georgia, as two high schools announced the hiring of football coaches.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commissioner hopes to replace retiring Florida Democratic Party Chair
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Democratic Party is now in need of a new leader. Chairman Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately. Diaz had held the position since after the November 2020 elections. Florida Democrats suffered a demoralizing 2022 election...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students
Gabe Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.
WCTV
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students returned to class under increased security at Godby High School Thursday, one day after the school went into a lockdown. Officers on campus were in the double digits, and Godby principal Desmond Cole said parents could expect the same on Friday. The heightened measures come...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the rain chances Thursday night, and the clear cool weather that will follow for the weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for Charlie Adelson are asking a judge to keep any statements made by his ex-girlfriend and co-defendant Katherine Magbanua under wraps until his trial is over. Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.
