Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU adds another transfer portal talent, hires new defensive backs coach

Florida State added another major piece to its 2023 roster on Tuesday, with defensive line transfer Gilber Edmund announcing his commitment to the Seminoles. With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State no match for Wake Forest, blown out in Winston-Salem

The Florida State Seminoles traveled to Wake Forest for their 17th game of the season, meaning for the first time in his career Baba Miller was allowed to step onto the court. Unfortunately, the result was the same as every other time the Seminoles played outside the Tucker Center this season, with FSU falling 90-75. This drops Florida State’s record to 5-12 and 3-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest improved to 12-5, 4-2 in league play, and 9-0 at home.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Three ‘Noles taken First Round in 2023 NWSL Draft

On Thursday, the National Women’s Soccer League held their annual draft, and three Seminoles headlined the first round. After Los Angeles and Kansas City took the first two picks, the Orlando Pride were on the clock. As the third best player pick in the 2023 draft class, Emily Madril was selected to the Pride. Madril returns to Florida after forgoing her final season of eligibility with FSU in 2022, where she then spent a season in Sweden as a professional. During her time as a Seminole, Madril was part of the 2018 and 2021 NCAA championship team. She also earned ACC defensive player of the year in 2021, was All ACC First Team and a first team All American, the same season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Where is FSU ranked in way-too-early Top 25 lists?

After finishing off the year on a six-game win streak and both returning and stacking up talent, expectations are high for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023. FSU, who finished the year 10-3 (5-3 ACC) and a No. 11 ranking, bounced back from a three-game losing streak to reel off wins over both in-state rivals and a historical thorn in Florida State’s side in the form of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wflx.com

FAU’s Herman taps coaching staff from college, professional ranks

Tom Herman introduced his 2023 coaching staff Tuesday. Florida Atlantic's new head coach said he's "excited and ready to go to work with this coaching staff," all of whom have worked at various levels of professional, college and high school football. "I have worked with or against several of these...
BOCA RATON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

