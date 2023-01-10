Read full article on original website
Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’
Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Royal Commentator Accuses Prince Harry of Leaving Princess Diana’s ‘most attractive quality’ While Comparing Her to Meghan Markle
In Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry drew similarities between his wife Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana. The Duke believes that the former American actress is akin to the late Princess of Wales, as she has the same compassion, empathy, confidence, and warmth. He also reflected on how the Duchess went through the same media trial and atrocities by the royal family members as his mother.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
‘The Crown’ May Have Informed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Discussions in ‘Harry & Meghan’, Expert Says
An expert says Netflix may have shared data on 'The Crown' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while avoiding a 'vanilla' version of the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries.
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Find Themselves Without Royal Titles If 'Toxicity Doesn’t Eventually Subside'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made”...
Spare by Prince Harry review – a flawed attempt to reclaim the narrative
The monarchy relies on fiction. It is a constructed reality, in which grown-up people are asked to collude in the notion that a human is more than a human – that he or she contains something approaching the ineffable essence of Britishness. Once, this fiction rested on political and military power, supported by a direct line, it was supposed, to God. Nowadays it relies on the much frailer foundations of habit, the mysteries of Britain’s unwritten constitution, and spectacle: a kind of symbolism without the symbolised. Ceremonials such as the late queen’s funeral are not merely decorative; they are the institution’s means of securing its continuance. The monarchy is theatre, the monarchy is storytelling, the monarchy is illusion.
Prince Harry shares intimate details of births of his children
The Duke of Sussex, 38, has shared intimate details of the birth of his son Archie in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, admitting the delivery of his daughter Lilibet in 2021 was 'bliss'.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix
Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir "Spare" and continued to criticize members of the royal family.
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Sussexes Reportedly Struggled to Contact Queen Elizabeth’s Senior Dresser Angela Kelly Amid Claims She Took Issue With Duchess’s Tiara of Choice
Prince Harry shared a number of bombshells in his memoir Spare, which is slated for release on Jan. 10. An excerpt from his book has already been released, and it sheds light on some of the biggest controversies that he faced throughout his lifetime. Table of contents. Prince Harry Failed...
“Letting your husband take…” – British Journalist Spills Words of Advice for Meghan Markle Regarding Prince Harry and Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declared war against the royal family with their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Duke and Duchess gave an elaborated insight into their challenges and struggles in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry revealed how his wife was made a scapegoat to protect the other senior members of the family. The royal also claimed that the firm planted many fake stories to bring down the popularity of the former American actress.
