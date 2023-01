The Monmouth College men's basketball team rallied from 24 points down in the last 16 minutes to knock off the Grinnell Pioneers 85-74 on the road Wednesday night. The Fighting Scots (9-6, 5-1) outscored Grinnell 50-19 down the stretch and held the Pioneers to their lowest scoring output of the season.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO