Bannock County property assessment programs currently charge taxes per square foot of your home, and are based on the principle of “what it would cost at today’s market prices, to rebuild a square foot home on each site being taxed” supposedly. This is incorrect as it doesn’t tax you for what your home is actually worth at today’s market value, but to rebuild the same style home you live in at today’s material costs. You’re being taxed for something that doesn’t exist or “blue sky” so to speak. The program used currently is designed to set values for homeowner insurance rates and should not be a crossover policy for estimating existing property values for any taxation purpose. After living in an older home, most of us would not build the same style house if you had to do it over again, as new energy improvements and construction conveniences constantly change. Word to the wise, please try to help the taxpayers in Idaho before you drive businesses and people from this state, permanently.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO