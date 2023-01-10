Read full article on original website
Reduce property taxes
Bannock County property assessment programs currently charge taxes per square foot of your home, and are based on the principle of “what it would cost at today’s market prices, to rebuild a square foot home on each site being taxed” supposedly. This is incorrect as it doesn’t tax you for what your home is actually worth at today’s market value, but to rebuild the same style home you live in at today’s material costs. You’re being taxed for something that doesn’t exist or “blue sky” so to speak. The program used currently is designed to set values for homeowner insurance rates and should not be a crossover policy for estimating existing property values for any taxation purpose. After living in an older home, most of us would not build the same style house if you had to do it over again, as new energy improvements and construction conveniences constantly change. Word to the wise, please try to help the taxpayers in Idaho before you drive businesses and people from this state, permanently.
Portneuf Health Trust, Pocatello entertaining partnership that could bring $1.25M upgrade to rec center
POCATELLO—Officials with the Portneuf Health Trust and the city of Pocatello are close to entering into a partnership that could greatly expand the offerings at the Community Recreation Center. In furtherance of its mission for the Pocatello-Chubbuck area to become known as the healthiest community in the country, the Portneuf Health Trust is exploring a partnership with Pocatello’s Parks and Recreation Department to invest approximately $1.25 million into an expansion and renovation of the Community Recreation Center on Wilson Avenue. ...
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's...
Police: Man shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion
POCATELLO — An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one...
Police: Local runaway girl found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in our community for the tips we received and for sharing this message. ORIGINAL STORY The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. ...
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
HS scores 1/11: Century boys top Thunder Ridge in 2OT, Poky boys clip Preston
BOYS BASKETBALL Century 76, Thunder Ridge 74 (2 OT) Senior Luke Panttaja scored 40 points for the Diamondbacks, who play at Highland on Friday. Pocatello 65, Preston 60 Guard Julian Bowie posted 31 points for the Thunder, who improve to a perfect 13-0. Grace 68, Cokeville (WY) 47 Senior Tytan Anderson led the Grizzlies with 20 points. GIRLS BASKETBALL Bear Lake 54, Aberdeen 24
Former girls basketball coach facing 20 rape charges wants judge to move trial
SODA SPRINGS—The former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach facing 20 counts of rape has requested that his trial be moved to a new jurisdiction outside of Caribou County, court records show. Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older. Court records identify the sole victim as being born in 1997. ...
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
Chubbuck police asking for public's help locating runaway girl
The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. On January 10th, 2023, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success. Any information the public can provide in locating Mya will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to kindly...
Half-price dog and puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter slated Saturday through Jan. 28
POCATELLO — Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Starting Saturday through Jan. 28, Friends will cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
Man allegedly flees from law enforcement, ditches vehicle after crash and tries to steal from store
BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing and ditching his vehicle and then running into a store to steal items. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was on patrol...
