Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.95 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

2 DAYS AGO