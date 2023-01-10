Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
A Congress Member Sold Up To $1.00M In Walt Disney Stock: Here's What You Need To Know
Representative Nancy Pelosi from California reported a sale of Walt Disney DIS stock, according to a January filing. The transaction took place on January 12, 2023. What Happened: A Periodic Transaction Report from the House of Representatives Clerk's Office on January 12, 2023 showed that Pelosi sold $500,001 - $1,000,000 of Walt Disney stock.
Benzinga
AT&T Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know
AT&T T will host a conference call at 08:30 AM ET on January 25, 2023, to discuss Q4 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Franklin Duration Income Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.95 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: This Company Got A New CEO & More News
Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has named chairman of the board Jakob Ripshtein to be its new CEO. He replaces Joel Toguri, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Ripshtein brings over thirty years of experience leading corporate strategy, marketing, and sales and a deep understanding of...
Benzinga
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Colgate-Palmolive CL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Colgate-Palmolive. The company has an average price target of $83.17 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $76.00.
Procter & Gamble's Strategy And Portfolio Changes Have Paid Off, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Procter & Gamble Co PG and raised the price target from $165 to $170. For PG’s 3QF23, the analyst models 5% y/y organic sales growth, driven by pricing +9 points, offset by a 4% decline in volume.
Comments / 0