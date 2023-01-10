ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AT&T Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know

AT&T T will host a conference call at 08:30 AM ET on January 25, 2023, to discuss Q4 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Franklin Duration Income Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.95 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Colgate-Palmolive CL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Colgate-Palmolive. The company has an average price target of $83.17 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $76.00.

