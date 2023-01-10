ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky preschools set to receive millions in funding. This district is ahead of the curb

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million dollar grant to ensure more children are ready for kindergarten. State officials say this helps support both families and the state’s economy. The superintendent of one northern Kentucky school district that’s been ahead of the curve with preschool spoke about the benefits early education provides.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Republicans block ‘conversion therapy’ ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee

A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
YAHOO!

Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment

One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
KENTUCKY STATE

