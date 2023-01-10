Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky preschools set to receive millions in funding. This district is ahead of the curb
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million dollar grant to ensure more children are ready for kindergarten. State officials say this helps support both families and the state’s economy. The superintendent of one northern Kentucky school district that’s been ahead of the curve with preschool spoke about the benefits early education provides.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
linknky.com
Cannabis, sports betting, and income tax: What will the Kentucky legislature pass in the 2023 session
On the first day of the 2023 legislative session, pro-cannabis advocates held a rally in favor of permanently decriminalizing possession of marijuana for personal use in the Commonwealth by way of a constitutional amendment. Democrats in the statehouse, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, are hoping to push through some type...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Republicans block ‘conversion therapy’ ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Appalachian communities in Kentucky may receive federal grant for rural broadband access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities. The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It's designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities...
WHAS 11
What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee
A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders
(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
How to apply for LIHEAP heating, electric assistance in Kentucky
Families and individuals facing past due notices and termination notices can now apply for heating, electric, and gas assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program until the middle of March.
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
No amount of money can make up for the damage done by the flood of prescription opioids into Kentucky, says a local official, as counties and cities begin receiving funds from a national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.(Photo by Getty Images) This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication...
WHAS 11
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. Chris...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel addressing recent homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel are holding a news conference to address the recent homicides at the start of 2023. Watch it live below when it begins around 11 a.m.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
wdrb.com
Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
