Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Dunn leads Tigers to comeback win over visiting Decatur
HARTSELLE – Ryan Dunn scored a career-high 26 points and led the Tigers to a fourth-quarter rally that turned Decatur’s eight-point lead into a nine-point victory for Hartselle. “I am proud of how the team fought tonight,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We didn’t play very well overall,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Girls basketball: Priceville races past West Morgan
The Priceville Lady Bulldogs swept the season series from cross-county rival West Morgan with a 54-31 victory. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 11-5 on the season and 3-1 in area play. Priceville jumped out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and led 34-18 at halftime. Sophomore Leslie Hames finished with 18...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hill leads Lady Tigers to an area win over Decatur
HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Lady Tigers (15-6) improved to 2-0 in area play with a commanding 57-19 win over visiting Decatur. The Lady Tigers have won six in a row and eight of their last ten. Hartselle started the game slow offensively, but the defense was locked in. Decatur...
Hartselle Enquirer
Standouts of the Week – January 2-7
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key had 15 points and four rebounds in Hartselle’s 57-49 loss to Cullman. Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn had 13 points and seven rebounds in Hartselle’s 57-49 loss to Cullman. A.J. Holladay, Danville: Holladay finished with 16 points in a 57-55 win over Phil Campbell. Gage...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle dominates Cullman in 57-33 win
The Hartselle Lady Tigers opened 6A Area 14 play this past Friday by getting a statement win over Cullman on the Lady Bearcats’ home court. “It was a total team effort,” Hartselle coach Amber Deline said. “I thought everyone played well. It was a big win with it being our first area game and it being at Cullman.”
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Parks and rec opens spring sports registration
The Hartselle Parks and Rec has opened registrations for spring sports. Registrations will be open through Jan. 27. Cost: $65 per player, $55 for an additional player(s) in the same household. Ages: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U. Birthday Cut-off: April 30. Softball. Cost: $65 per player, $55 for an additional player(s)...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club
Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
Hartselle Enquirer
City adjusts next week’s garbage routes
The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to the 2023 recycle calendar for recycle schedule for this week.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan students chosen for IMPACT 2023
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 class of its Impact Leadership program that launched in January 2022. New this year, Rocky Smith, Director of Operations of Hartselle City Schools has volunteered to be the program facilitator, according to HACC president Missy Evans. “He will be interacting with...
‘It was brutal,’ Florence man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
An Alabama man accused of murdering a Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville police searching for attempted murder suspect
Officers with the Priceville Police Department are searching for a Hillsboro man who allegedly doused a Priceville woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Jan. 10 at at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of North Bethel Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 19, suffering from severe burns on her face and upper torso. The victim was stabilized and airlifted to a burn center for treatment. Asst. Chief Jason Wilbanks and Inv. Turk Jones responded to the scene.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
WAFF
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Comments / 0