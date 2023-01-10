Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
notebookcheck.net
Official Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra design-confirming leather cases turn up in eBay classifieds
Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks are coming thick and fast now, with the smartphones expected to be launched within a few more weeks (February 1). This latest leak was initially shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, with a commenter on the relevant tweet then posting a link to eBay classifieds (Germany) where the Galaxy S23 case packaging is listed and shown off from the front and rear. There are cases for each of the three expected SKUs: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements
A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023
LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 press renders have arrived for your viewing pleasure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the lead up to the Samsung Galaxy S23 official launch next month, we've been hearing just a ton about this upcoming flagship lineup, and already have a pretty fair idea of what upgrades to expect and how these these phones are going to look. Earlier leaks already revealed the four color options we'll have to choose from, and now some newly leaked official renders of the Galaxy S23 show just how they'll arrive.
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Phone Arena
The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow
When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon. But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to its best price in months ahead of S23 reveal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S22 is now available for the best price we've seen in quite a while, making this the perfect time to grab one for yourself. At just $650, the S22 is a steal.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event set for February 1st
As leaks continue unabated, Samsung confirmed this week that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Samsung will host the in-person event in San Francisco, where we will see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. You can watch the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to get a first glimpse of the Galaxy S23.
Phone Arena
Another photo of Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy units leaks
Samsung fans! The Korean Tech Giant just announced that it would be holding an official event on. February 1st, 2023, where it would showcase the “new premium Galaxy innovation”. If that weren’t enough of a spoiler, let us put it in layman’s terms: the.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena
Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly cheap for a limited time
Despite selling a number of well-reviewed heavyweight contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy, Samsung is reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's industry-leading volumes. One key reason why the global popularity of the Galaxy Buds portfolio dropped in Q3 2022 compared to the same period...
brytfmonline.com
Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones
Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
