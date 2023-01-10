Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Off-duty Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Forth Worth police detective is on restricted duty after he was arrested by Benbrook officers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD). In a news release, FWPD said Tanner Martin was arrested while off-duty Thursday after he was believed to be driving while intoxicated.
Fort Worth police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body cam video and new details on last week's deadly police shooting where officers killed a man armed with a machete-style knife. Officers responded to the home near McCart Avenue and Alta Mesa Boulevard after getting a 9-1-1 call from the man's...
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
Fort Worth PD detective arrested on DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth Police Department detective was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. Tanner Martin, who has been with Fort Worth PD for seven years, was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department. An administrative investigation was opened, and police said Martin was placed...
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month. The morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Murder suspect turns himself in after New Year’s shooting, Dallas police say
A suspect in a New Year Day’s homicide turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail, according to the Dallas Police Department. Miguel Sereno, 18, turned himself in on Jan 5 and faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Dylan Reeves, 36, that stemmed from a fight, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Suspect fatally shot in Sanger during 'struggle' with Denton Co. deputy, says sheriff's office
SANGER, Texas — Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), according to a news release from the office. Denton County deputies were called to help Sanger police with what was described as a "welfare check and possible domestic...
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
