Colorado State

Richmark Companies Expands its Greeley Footprint

National real estate developer Richmark Companies just broke ground on its new Alpine Flats development in Greeley. Alpine Flats will offer amenity-rich apartment living geared toward young professionals. Brinkman Construction is the project’s general contractor, marking their third project together in the Northern Colorado market. alm2s, a Fort Collins-based architectural firm, designed the community.
GREELEY, CO
Denver’s American Bonded Welcomes New Ownership

Denver-based Pouring With Heart, a hospitality group focused on preserving bars and building industry careers with care, has become the new owner of American Bonded in Denver’s popular River North Arts District. This is Pouring With Heart’s second project in Denver — the group has owned and operated Seven...
DENVER, CO
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo

Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is

A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
GYPSUM, CO
Zeppelin Development Launch A-Frame Club in Winter Park

Zeppelin Development’s A-Frame Club, located at the base of Winter Park mountain, is now open for business. Situated on three acres, A-Frame Club is comprised of 31 A-Frame cabins, a historic saloon, and a wood-fired, French alpine-inspired restaurant. The new concept combines nature and outdoor recreation with a 1970s-inspired design aesthetic, elevated culinary offerings, and an expansive patio facing the ski hill, perfect for après ski activities.
WINTER PARK, CO
yellowscene.com

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
BOULDER, CO
Urgent Workforce Housing Coming to Winter Park Resort Fall 2023

Alterra Mountain Company is currently under construction on a 332-unit residential community designed specifically to accommodate the employees of Winter Park Resort and local businesses. Employee and workforce housing is extremely limited in Winter Park, with many employees required to make housing arrangements independently or through alternative housing services online in neighboring towns. The project broke ground in November 2022 and construction is anticipated to be completed by fall 2023.
WINTER PARK, CO

