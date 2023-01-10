Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Richmark Companies Expands its Greeley Footprint
National real estate developer Richmark Companies just broke ground on its new Alpine Flats development in Greeley. Alpine Flats will offer amenity-rich apartment living geared toward young professionals. Brinkman Construction is the project’s general contractor, marking their third project together in the Northern Colorado market. alm2s, a Fort Collins-based architectural firm, designed the community.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s American Bonded Welcomes New Ownership
Denver-based Pouring With Heart, a hospitality group focused on preserving bars and building industry careers with care, has become the new owner of American Bonded in Denver’s popular River North Arts District. This is Pouring With Heart’s second project in Denver — the group has owned and operated Seven...
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
milehighcre.com
Zeppelin Development Launch A-Frame Club in Winter Park
Zeppelin Development’s A-Frame Club, located at the base of Winter Park mountain, is now open for business. Situated on three acres, A-Frame Club is comprised of 31 A-Frame cabins, a historic saloon, and a wood-fired, French alpine-inspired restaurant. The new concept combines nature and outdoor recreation with a 1970s-inspired design aesthetic, elevated culinary offerings, and an expansive patio facing the ski hill, perfect for après ski activities.
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
2024 in-state offensive lineman Gage Ginther re-offered by Colorado's new staff
Gage Ginther has already made a strong impression on the new offensive line coach in Boulder. The 2024 offensive tackle prospect from Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge was offered a scholarship by Bill O'Boyle late last week. Ginther had taken multiple unofficial visits to Colorado prior to the coaching shakeup.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Denver ranked worst city to raise a family
The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city's child-friendliness based on six metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.
milehighcre.com
Urgent Workforce Housing Coming to Winter Park Resort Fall 2023
Alterra Mountain Company is currently under construction on a 332-unit residential community designed specifically to accommodate the employees of Winter Park Resort and local businesses. Employee and workforce housing is extremely limited in Winter Park, with many employees required to make housing arrangements independently or through alternative housing services online in neighboring towns. The project broke ground in November 2022 and construction is anticipated to be completed by fall 2023.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
As egg prices increase, local breakfast spot feels the financial strain
Empty egg shelves are becoming a common sight at Colorado grocery stores. There are plenty of factors behind the price hike, from the avian flu to inflation and overall demand.
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
Feds investigating Englewood tiny home builder
Unusual trips to Las Vegas and $860,000 in unexplained money withdrawals have convinced a federal agency to further investigate Holy Ground Tiny Homes and its CEO Matthew Sowash.
