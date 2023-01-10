The Burroughs girls soccer team's Mojave River League home match against Hesperia was canceled due to weather and has been rescheduled to Monday, January 30th. This is the second game to be rescheduled for the Burros due to weather. Burros has two back to back games on its schedule: back to back games against Sultana on Monday, January 23 on the road and Tuesday, January 24th at home and Monday, January 30th at home against Hesperia and Tuesday, January 31st at Oak Hills.

BURBANK, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO