Bishop Diego rallies past St. Bonaventure and win in overtime in boys basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego rallied from a 15 point second half deficit to beat St. Bonaventure in overtime 62-57 to move to 3-0 in the Tri-Valley League in boys basketball. Luis Fernandez led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points, Bryan Trejo added 16 and Isaac Veal...
UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.
The high-scoring local freshman picked up an offer from the Bruins several months after Weber State locked in their interest.
Without Amundsen, Clovis North boys still playing well
ClOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball program suffered a major blow when star junior point guard Connor Amundsen was lost for the season before the season even began, after tearing labrums in both shoulders during the offseason, and having two surgeries six weeks apart. But so far this season the Broncos are […]
Area Roundup: Riverside Prep moves to 6-0 in CVL play, 16-1 on season
The Riverside Prep boys basketball team rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit Tuesday night and improved to 6-0 in Cross Valley League action. The Silver Knights held AAE to just three points in the third quarter and pulled off a 64-47 victory. Riverside Prep scored 17 points in the first half, and then outscored AAE 25-3 in the third quarter to pull ahead.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Girls’ Water Polo: Millikan Takes Down Long Beach Poly
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum...
Burroughs girls soccer league match rescheduled
The Burroughs girls soccer team's Mojave River League home match against Hesperia was canceled due to weather and has been rescheduled to Monday, January 30th. This is the second game to be rescheduled for the Burros due to weather. Burros has two back to back games on its schedule: back to back games against Sultana on Monday, January 23 on the road and Tuesday, January 24th at home and Monday, January 30th at home against Hesperia and Tuesday, January 31st at Oak Hills.
What happened to Fresno State at San Jose State? ‘It was a little bit of everything’
Fresno State was without guard Jemarl Baker and lost point guard Isaiah Hill at the 14:00 mark in the second half. But taking two big pieces out at the offensive end really wasn’t the Bulldogs’ most pressing problem on Tuesday in a 74-64 men’s basketball loss at San Jose State, which snapped an 11-game winning streak in the series.
SJSU ends streak vs Fresno State; Spartans beat 'Dogs 74-64
After back-to-back losses, the San Jose State Spartans men’s basketball team returned to snapping historical struggles. On Tuesday it was a 74-64 win over Fresno State, ending an 11-game losing streak to the rival Bulldogs. Fresno State made the short trip to Provident Credit Union Event Center with only...
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart
If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling
Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports: BOYS BASKETBALL Chase Aronowitz and Jack Bannon each scored 15 points, Tyler Hook had 12 points, and Marcos Jaquez contributed nine points to lead Camarillo (12-9, 1-1) to a 60-55 win over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game. Preston Lowry scored a game-high 25 points, Drew...
I helped sue to protect women's sports in West Virginia, and we won
I helped sue to protect women's sports in West Virginia, and we won because federal court upheld the Save Women’s Sports Act and using Title IX as intended.
