Louisville, KY

watchstadium.com

Kei’Trel Clark 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville DB

Louisville defensive back Kei’Trel Clark had another great year in the defensive backfield for the Cardinals in 2022. Clark, a three-time All-ACC selection earned 3rd-Team honors following his junior year. On the season, Clark tallied 54.0 tackles, an interception and 4 pass breakups. Check out the best of Kei’Trel Clark’s 2022 campaign right here!
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Cardinals news: Rumblings in recruiting, more

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team in the inaugural season for Head Coach Kenny Payne is something all players, staff, and fans are having to endure. The joy of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is so far out of reach it seems extraplanetary. With Louisville’s most recent loss to the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers, the Cardinals now sit with a record of 2-15.
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

Monty Montgomery 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville LB

Louisville middle linebacker Monty Montgomery was a key part of the success of the front 7 for the Cardinals during the 2022 season. The redshirt senior played in all 13 games for the ‘Cards and finished with the 2nd-most tackles on the team with 70.0, third-most tackles for loss with 11.0, and his 6.0 sacks […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

Yasir Abdullah 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville LB

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah had another fantastic season leading the defense for the Cardinals in 2022. Abdullah led Louisville in both sacks with 9.5 and tackles for loss with 14.5 while forcing a team-high tying 4 fumbles and picking off 2 passes. Enjoy the best of Yasir Abdullah’s 2022 campaign right here!
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

Jawhar Jordan 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville RB

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan made a big splash running the ball for the Cardinals in 2022. Jordan wrapped up the season with a huge game on senior night in Louisville and a big performance in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. For the year, Jordan rushed the ball for a team-high 815 yards and 4 scores. […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

YaYa Diaby 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville DT

Louisville defensive tackle YaYa Diaby was named 3rd-Team All-ACC following a very productive 2022 season. Diaby finished the year with 37.0 tackles, ranked 2nd on the team with 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. Enjoy the best plays made by YaYa Diaby during the 2022 season here!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football

ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
FanSided

Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo

On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities

It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE

