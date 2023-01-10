Read full article on original website
watchstadium.com
Kei’Trel Clark 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville DB
Louisville defensive back Kei’Trel Clark had another great year in the defensive backfield for the Cardinals in 2022. Clark, a three-time All-ACC selection earned 3rd-Team honors following his junior year. On the season, Clark tallied 54.0 tackles, an interception and 4 pass breakups. Check out the best of Kei’Trel Clark’s 2022 campaign right here!
Louisville Cardinals news: Rumblings in recruiting, more
The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team in the inaugural season for Head Coach Kenny Payne is something all players, staff, and fans are having to endure. The joy of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is so far out of reach it seems extraplanetary. With Louisville’s most recent loss to the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers, the Cardinals now sit with a record of 2-15.
watchstadium.com
Monty Montgomery 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville LB
Louisville middle linebacker Monty Montgomery was a key part of the success of the front 7 for the Cardinals during the 2022 season. The redshirt senior played in all 13 games for the ‘Cards and finished with the 2nd-most tackles on the team with 70.0, third-most tackles for loss with 11.0, and his 6.0 sacks […]
watchstadium.com
Yasir Abdullah 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville LB
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah had another fantastic season leading the defense for the Cardinals in 2022. Abdullah led Louisville in both sacks with 9.5 and tackles for loss with 14.5 while forcing a team-high tying 4 fumbles and picking off 2 passes. Enjoy the best of Yasir Abdullah’s 2022 campaign right here!
watchstadium.com
Jawhar Jordan 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville RB
Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan made a big splash running the ball for the Cardinals in 2022. Jordan wrapped up the season with a huge game on senior night in Louisville and a big performance in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. For the year, Jordan rushed the ball for a team-high 815 yards and 4 scores. […]
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
watchstadium.com
YaYa Diaby 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Louisville DT
Louisville defensive tackle YaYa Diaby was named 3rd-Team All-ACC following a very productive 2022 season. Diaby finished the year with 37.0 tackles, ranked 2nd on the team with 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. Enjoy the best plays made by YaYa Diaby during the 2022 season here!
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
Card Chronicle
Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football
ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo
On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
North Carolina A&T, Louisville Wide Receivers Transferring To Cincinnati
The pass catchers should be plenty productive in 2023.
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Dr. King's ties to Louisville
Recognizing Louisville's connections to Martin Luther King Jr. — including the March on Frankfort and A.D. King.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Churchill Downs paddock area completely gutted for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What was once the paddock at Churchill Downs is no more. Check out the footage above from where WLKY Chopper HD flew over the current construction site. The world-famous Louisville horse racing venue is in the middle of a massive $200 million renovation to redesign the area.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
WLWT 5
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
