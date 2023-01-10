North Carolina vs. Louisville: The North Carolina Tar Heels had a nice bounce back victory with a convincing 80-59 win over Louisville on Saturday. Five players scored in double figures for the Heels, led by Armando Bacot and D’Marco Dunn, who each scored 14 points in the win. Bacot returned from an injury scare against […]

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO