Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ
South Korea Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, accelerating almost 170 points or 7.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,385-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian market is...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can deliver explosive gains, the healthcare sector has you covered, Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), TransMedics (NASDAQ: TMDX) , and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) are leading the niche markets where they earn a living, but the stock market doesn't seem to appreciate their strengths. Large available markets...
NASDAQ
5 Balanced Mutual Funds to Buy for Uncertain Times in 2023
The volatility in the U.S. stock market continues even after December 2022 consumer price index (CPI) report reflected a 0.1% dip in prices from November. Prices were still 6.5% higher than the prior year and in line with the street expectation. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted a negative return of 5.33%, 14.5% and 25.70%, respectively, over the past year.
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth
Since its low point last October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has put on a surprising display of strength, rallying 16% higher in the months that followed. Although many analysts and economists feel a recession could occur sometime early this year, investors would do well to buy stocks that could still rally higher while also protecting their downside.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Soar in 2023
The market downturn has been brutal. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 27% over the last year. As frustrating as these steep declines can be, history shows that investors get their best returns by buying stocks when everyone else is throwing in the towel. While there is no way to know...
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ICL Group (ICL) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ICL Group Ltd ICL need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in VirTra (VTSI) Stock?
Investors in VirTra, Inc. VTSI need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WAFD,LC,ARCC
Financial stocks are beginning to recover following early declines fueled by an initial spate of disappointing results by some of the largest US banks. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) were both climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: HBI, TA, WEN, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 1.7% recently. Hanesbrands (HBI) was gaining 4.4% in value after saying it expects Q4 net sales slightly above the top...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 3% Today?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock are down 3% so far today on news that the company is reducing the prices of its electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the U.S. and Europe. Specifically, the company is lowering these prices by as much as 20%. These price cuts are being undertaken to...
NASDAQ
Are I Bonds Still a Good Investment in 2023?
A few months ago, I bonds started getting a lot of attention when interest rates reached a record 9.62%. But that rate expired back in November, leaving many to wonder whether investing in I bonds still made sense for them. Below, we'll take a look at what you can expect from I bonds as we move into 2023.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1,000 in SoFi Technologies a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Fintech businesses had a rotten, no-good year in 2022, but SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) 12-month journey seemed especially perilous. Unlike traditional big banks, SoFi was in the crosshairs of two particularly downtrodden market sectors: technology and financials. It will, without a doubt, be painful for investors to look back at...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:. KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
